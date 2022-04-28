Cian Lynch to miss remainder of Limerick's Munster Championship campaign with hamstring injury
Limerick have confirmed that Cian Lynch will be sidelined until at least early June after sustaining a hamstring injury: "Cian will not have any further involvement in this year's Munster Hurling Championship."
Last Updated: 28/04/22 9:17pm
Limerick will have to plan without two-time Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch for the remainder of the Munster Championship.
The Patrickswell man pulled up in the first half of last Saturday's victory over Waterford with a hamstring injury.
And the Treaty confirmed on Thursday night that Lynch will play no further part in the county's bid to retain the Mick Mackey Cup.
"On Saturday evening last Cian sustained a hamstring injury and will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical team," read a statement from the Limerick senior hurling management team.
"As a result, Cian will not have any further involvement in this year's Munster Hurling Championship. No further comment will be made regarding Cian's injury at this time. We wish Cian a very speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back playing again in the very near future."
After registering two wins from their opening two games, John Kiely's charges look likely to progress to the Munster final on June 5.
Lynch is one of a number of Limerick hurlers currently sidelined through injury at present, with Kyle Hayes, Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey also missing the victory over the Déise.
