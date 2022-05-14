Dublin's struggles against Kilkenny: Can the Dubs hurlers finally strike down the Cats?

Dublin have fallen short against Kilkenny in recent years

Dublin have gone toe-to-toe with their Leinster rivals in recent years.

Mattie Kenny's charges picked up a hard-fought win over Wexford two weeks ago, less than a year on from upsetting Galway in last year's provincial semi-final.

After three games in the 2022 championship, the Dubs look well equipped to emerge from the round-robin and qualify for the All-Ireland series.

Leinster SHC Team P W D L +/- Pts Dublin 3 3 0 0 11 6 Galway 3 2 1 0 27 5 Kilkenny 3 2 0 1 39 4 Wexford 3 1 1 1 26 3 Westmeath 3 0 0 3 -51 0 Laois 3 0 0 3 -52 0

However, one scalp that has eluded the Dubs in recent years is that of Kilkenny. In fact, their record against the Cats makes for grim reading.

Since a 0-25 to 3-11 victory in the 2015 National League, the Dubs have lost 10 consecutive games against the Cats.

Dublin's struggles against Kilkenny 2022 NHL Dublin 0-16 Kilkenny 2-23 (L) 2021 Leinster final Dublin 0-19 Kilkenny 1-25 (L) 2021 NHL Dublin 0-18 Kilkenny 1-20 (L) 2020 Leinster SHC Kilkenny 3-20 Dublin 2-22 (L) 2020 NHL Kilkenny 3-21 Dublin 0-18 (L) 2019 Leinster SHC Kilkenny 2-23 Dublin 1-21 (L) 2018 Leinster SHC Dublin 3-16 Kilkenny 1-24 (L) 2017 NHL Dublin 1-16 Kilkenny 2-20 (L) 2016 Leinster SHC Dublin 0-16 Kilkenny 1-25 (L) 2016 NHL Kilkenny 0-23 Dublin 1-14 (L)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kilkenny's 2019 victory in Nowlan Park was one of many victories for Brian Cody's side in recent years Kilkenny's 2019 victory in Nowlan Park was one of many victories for Brian Cody's side in recent years

Dublin's great tormentors

Time and time again in recent years, the Dubs have accumulated momentum ahead of a contest against the Cats, only to be sent packing.

Brian Cody's side have always been at hand to quell any uprising in the capital.

Even as recently as March, the Cats dampened Liffey-side expectations.

Buoyed by a Walsh Cup victory - which included double-digit wins over Galway and Wexford - Dublin backed it up in the National League with wins over Antrim and Tipperary, as well as a home draw with Waterford.

By the time a struggling Kilkenny arrived at Parnell Park, the Dubs had a pep in their step.

But the Nore-siders laid down a marker that evening in Donnycarney, physically bullying their hosts and out-hurling them to boot.

It not only scuppered the Dubs' chances of a first league title since 2011, it planted a seed of doubt in the minds ahead of the summer.

The Cats stamped their authority at Parnell Park earlier this year

Can the Dubs rise again?

The capital has never quite built on the success of the Anthony Daly era in terms of results at senior intercounty level.

Dublin teams' results at schools, minor and U20/U21, as well as club level continue to compare favourably with the top counties in the game.

But their flagship team has found itself searching for a significant breakthrough, despite some one-off victories.

Kenny has slowly rebuilt this side, and in his fourth season at the helm signs are beginning to emerge to suggest that such a gear change could be near.

Last month's victory in Wexford Park is not a result this team would have eked out two years ago.

New leaders have stepped up since the Galway native took the reins ahead of the 2019 season.

Donal Burke, Conor Burke and Paddy Smyth are among those. Eoghan O'Donnell and Chris Crummey are now the go-to men.

Danny Sutcliffe is the only player who featured in the 2013 Leinster final likely to start in Parnell Park on Saturday evening, with Mark Schutte and Liam Rushe also still on the panel.

A criticism often levelled at this side is that while they boast a robust defence, they lack the fire-power up front. Donal Burke's rise to prominence has aided them in that department. But more will be needed to truly challenge for top honours.

There are signs that this team is moving in the right direction, but can they take another step on Saturday night?

It is clear that they are adapting to a system, and developing into a team that is hard to beat.

As they continue to notch wins over top-tier opposition, confidence will grow.

But crucially, experience of a championship win over Kilkenny is bare in the panel. Nine years on from the county's last summertime victory over the Nore-siders, the time has come for this young Dublin team to make a statement.

Watch Dublin vs Kilkenny live on Sky Sports Arena from 6:30pm Saturday.