Kilkenny building panel depth as Brian Cody plots a return to hurling's summit

Martin Keoghan made a major impact up his return to the starting team last week

"It's nice to start any match, and when you get the chance, you have to take it. With the panel of players we have there, you just have to take your chance."

Martin Keoghan was beaming at full-time after Kilkenny's win over Dublin last Saturday.

The Tullaroan club man had just delivered a man-of-the-match performance, after being announced as an 11th-hour inclusion in the Kilkenny team.

He certainly took his chance.

In total, Brian Cody had made five changes from the side that fell to Galway in Salthill.

And all five players introduced - Keoghan, Conor Delaney, Richie Reid, Alan Murphy and Cian Kenny - were clearly champing at the bit, and made significant impacts.

Keoghan made the headlines with 2-1 from play. But his scoring exploits only tell half the tale.

On top of his three scores, he had more assists (four) and possessions (17) than any other Kilkenny player. Keoghan also won four contested balls, and made three tackles to boot.

His decision-making was spot-on, with the three scores coming from four shots.

Keoghan took his first goal impressively

That is clearly the impact Brian Cody was looking for.

The other introductions also made their presence felt. Cian Kenny hit four from play, having taken five shots, and also provided one assist. Alan Murphy also had an assist to add to his three from play, coming from five shots. Both players contributed two tackles apiece.

Cian Kenny seized his opportunity

In the backs, Richie Reid pulled the strings, having 16 possessions and contributing four tackles.

The impact of Conor Delaney - who replaced the injured Huw Lawlor - was summed up by how he successfully held Dublin front-man Ronan Hayes scoreless.

"Conor Delaney stepped into the [full-back] position," Brian Cody said afterwards.

"Conor has had a tough time with injuries. He's had a tough time with injuries for two years almost, he hasn't had a chance to get a run at it. But he's a player we'd have complete trust in, and he went out and he gave us every reason to trust him."

Building a panel

Last summer, it was Cork's superior depth that proved telling in the All-Ireland semi-final. Kieran Kingston's bench provided 0-11 in the 1-37 to 1-32 extra-time victory for the Rebels. Cody's substitutes only managed one point.

Last week, it was the lesser lights who did the heavy lifting in the Dublin victory. With Walter Walsh and Padraig Walsh held scoreless, and Eoin Cody not raising a white flag until the hour mark, the Cats had to call on others to step up. Cody will be particularly pleased with the return.

The 11-time All-Ireland winning boss will be looking for a response from the players dropped after the Galway defeat this week.

After being left out of the starting team, Cillian Buckley and Billy Ryan were given chances off the bench and both registered scores in Parnell Park. Conor Browne and James Maher did not see any action.

Players will be fully aware that there are opportunities available. With nobody assured of a starting berth, there are signs that Cody is building a stronger panel than in years gone by.

Cillian Buckley is among the big names battling for starting berths

A long summer ahead?

Should they defeat Wexford on Saturday night, the summer could open up.

Firstly, the Cats would likely set up a rematch with Henry Shefflin's Galway in the Leinster final, as they bid for a third consecutive Bob O'Keeffe Cup.

This group has unfinished business in the All-Ireland series. In 2020, they faded in the second half against Waterford. In 2021, they faded in extra time against Waterford.

In 2022 they look better equipped to go deep into the championship. However there is work to be done, and Wexford come to town on Saturday night fighting for their survival.

But if Cody can get as much from his panel on a consistent basis, Kilkenny could have a big say in this year's championship.

Watch Kilkenny vs Wexford live on Sky Sports Arena from 5:30pm Saturday.