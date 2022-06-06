Camogie round-up: Waterford defeat Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Cork edge Dublin

Kate Lynch of Waterford is tackled by Nicole Walsh of Tipperary

This weekend was labelled the Pride Round, to promote and highlight inclusivity and safety for all within camogie, but there was clear pride too among the Waterford contingent as they recorded a deserved 1-16 to 0-13 victory over Tipperary at Semple Stadium yesterday.

The win moves them to second in Group 1 behind Cork and significant scoring contributions from Beth Carton, Róisín Kirwan, Lorraine Bray and Niamh Rockett were part of the reason for that, Abby Flynn's rocket of a goal 20 minutes in also vital as it came at the end of a good Tipperary period.

Phenomenal work-rate was the foundation of it all though and no one illustrated that more than Clara Griffin, who seemed to emerge from countless tussles with possession, in the first half especially, when the tone was being set.

Afterwards, Griffin pointed to growing confidence now that the Déise have bounced back from an opening round defeat with two successes. That will only be strengthened further, by laying a Tipp bogey that had seen the Premiers regularly put an end to the Waterford aspirations at the quarter-final stages.

"Every time we play Tipperary it's always a big battle and over the last four years, we've kind of been at the wrong end of those results so we're delighted to get the win today and push on now for the rest of the championship," said Griffin.

"There were lots of rucks and big tackles going in there today. The work-rate Tipperary and we did as well to get the win was huge and it was great to be part of it.

"We've weeks to regroup now and go to Cork, but we're really happy with the two wins but we've got to push on from here."

Lorraine Bray of Waterford fires a shot at goal

On Saturday, two goals from Katrina Mackey and a strong overall showing in the second half with the end helped Cork get over an ever-improving Dublin team by 2-10 to 0-9 at St Peregrine's.

The final margin flattered the winners, who conceded nine points on the trot to the home team and trailed by four early in the second half, thanks to scores from Aisling Maher, Aisling O'Neill and Kerrie Finnegan among others.

The Rebels did find another gear though and kept the Dubs scoreless for the remainder of the game and when Mackey notched up her second green flag, the verdict wasn't in doubt.

An injury-time point from Claire O'Connor snatched a 1-9 to 0-11 victory for Wexford over Clare in Sixmilebridge that breathes life in the chances of Kevin Tattan's crew making it out of Group 1 into the last six.

Joanne Dillon goaled in the 24th minute but with Lorna McNamara accurate from frees, it looked like the game was heading for a draw until O'Connor pounced on a break to strike a dramatic winner.