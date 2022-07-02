All-Ireland SHC semi-finals talking points: Brian Cody vs Brian Lohan, Limerick to peak in Croke Park?

Brian Cody is hoping to avoid a third consecutive All-Ireland semi-final defeat

Ahead of a huge weekend of hurling action at Croke Park, we look at some of the major talking points.

Cody vs Lohan

Two uncompromising defenders during their playing days, some similarities in their management styles are beginning to emerge as Brian Lohan has established himself on the intercounty sideline.

Twenty years ago, Lohan captained the Banner County as they faced off against Brian Cody's Cats in the All-Ireland final. Now he pits his wits against the Kilkenny supremo as an opposing manager.

"He's there a long time, isn't he? He's a tremendous guy and a tremendous individual," Lohan said of Cody, "And does great work for his county. But look, we all have to do our work for our county. He's Kilkenny, and we've a bunch of lads that are trying to work for our county."

Cody has never lost to Clare in the championship. Can Lohan out-manoeuvre the 10-time All-Ireland winning boss?

Can Lohan lead Clare to their first All-Ireland final since 2013?

Kilkenny stumbling at the semi-final stage?

When Kilkenny stunned Limerick in 2019, Brian Cody's All-Ireland semi-final record as Kilkenny manager was an impressive 16 wins out of 18 (the 2016 victory over Waterford came in a replay) - 2001 and 2005 defeats to Galway were the outliers.

However since then, Kilkenny's fortunes at the penultimate stage of the championship have gone south.

In 2020 they squandered a nine-point lead against the Déise. 2021 saw Cork edge an extra-time epic.

So can the Cats get back on track?

Cork defeated Kilkenny in a thrilling All-Ireland semi-final last year

Clare dominating recent meetings

While Kilkenny and Clare have not faced off in the championship since 2006 - somewhat of an anomaly in modern hurling - a clear pattern emerges when the teams have met in the National League.

The Cats have not won any of the last six meetings between the sides.

Recent matches Clare 4-20 Kilkenny 1-25 2021 NHL Kilkenny 1-19 Clare 3-13 2020 NHL Clare 2-20 Kilkenny 1-22 2019 NHL Kilkenny 1-18 Clare 2-18 2018 NHL Clare 2-19 Kilkenny 0-12 2017 NHL Clare 4-22 Kilkenny 2-19 2016 NHL semi-final

Although the 2021 National League meeting was a dead rubber for the men in black and amber, these Clare players have developed a muscle memory of beating Kilkenny.

Could that prove telling on Saturday?

Clare have delivered some impressive league results against the Cats in recent years

Limerick primed to peak at Croke Park?

Over the last two years, Limerick have well and truly hit their stride in Croke Park.

The Treaty won their last three matches on Jones' Road by a combined 38 points. Gearoid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey in particular have led their charge on the wide field.

John Kiely's charges clearly feel at home at HQ, and have also perfected the art of timing their run in the championship.

In comparison, Galway have lost on each of their last four visits to Croker.

If Limerick adapt to their surroundings in a similar fashion on Sunday, the Tribesmen will be facing an uphill task.

Limerick have dominated all-comers at Croke Park in recent times

Will returning stars give Limerick a bounce?

The 2018 and 2021 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch sustained a hamstring injury against Waterford, which ruled him out of the majority of the Munster Championship.

The 2021 All-Star Peter Casey suffered a cruciate injury in last year's All-Ireland final.

Both have returned to the Limerick panel, in a major boost to the reigning champions.

It remains to be seen if they will start the contest, or if they are back up to full match speed.

Limerick took the best shots from Clare in the Munster final without the duo, and still prevailed.

If the pair can return to top form, it is a fearsome prospect.

Cian Lynch has recovered from injury

Can Galway spring a surprise?

Rarely in recent years has a team been so widely written off entering an All-Ireland semi-final.

Limerick are overwhelming favourites to reach the final once again, but that will suit Henry Shefflin just fine.

Before they think about stopping this green machine, Galway must first concentrate on getting scores on the board.

Their tallies of 1-19 against Wexford, 0-17 against Kilkenny in the Leinster final, and 2-19 against Cork would likely not be enough to take down this Limerick team.

Conor Whelan has been in top form, but they will need to get more from Brian Concannon, Conor Cooney and Tom Monaghan if they are to trouble the Treaty.

