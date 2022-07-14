Tipperary GAA relieve senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar of duties after one year in job

Bonnar had been appointed on a three-year term 12 months ago

Tipperary GAA have announced they have relieved senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar of his duties after his first year in charge.

The news was announced on Thursday morning.

"Following a very comprehensive review, the management committee have made the decision to relieve Colm Bonnar from his duties as Tipperary senior hurling manager," read a statement.

"Tipperary GAA wish to thank Colm for his contribution during his time as senior hurling manager and wish him well in to the future.

"Tipperary GAA will be making no further comment in relation to this decision."

Bonnar will not manage Tipp in 2023

The former Wexford and Carlow boss took charge of his native county last year after the departure of Liam Sheedy.

Following the retirements of Pádraic and Brendan Maher, as well as injury to Seamus Callanan which ruled him out of the championship, Bonnar looked to build for the future.

The Premier County lost all four of their Munster Championship round-robin matches.

Although they put in credible performances away to Waterford and Limerick, the home defeats at the hands of Clare and Cork by eight and 12 points respectively put a dampener on the campaign.

Focus will now turn to finding a successor. Liam Cahill, who turned down the chance to manage Tipperary last year, suggested last month that he intends to continue with the Déise.