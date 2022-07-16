All-Ireland hurling final talking points: Kilkenny timing their run | How will Cian Lynch's injury impact Limerick?

The stage is set for the 2022 decider

History beckons for Limerick and Kilkenny look to end a seven-year wait for All-Ireland glory.

Does Lynch's injury alter Limerick's plans?

The fact that 2018 and 2021 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch misses out for the Treaty is a major setback for John Kiely's side.

The Patrickswell star lit up Croke Park in last year's decider, and it looked like his recovery from a hamstring injury would see him return to full fitness just in time. But John Kiely will have to plan without Lynch, after a reported ankle issue.

And they could have to shelve plans for a reshuffle as a result.

"Without Cian Lynch and without Peter Casey, they have moved Kyle Hayes forward. He was excellent when they needed him in the last 20 minutes against Galway. But that was the first time all year we saw Kyle Hayes close to his best," Jamesie O'Connor said earlier in the week before the Lynch injury news broke.

"Does the team have better balance with Dan Morrissey at full-back and Kyle Hayes at wing-back? You get more from him.

"Mike Casey is playing well. But they have to have given consideration, it's horses for courses. If Walter Walsh or TJ Reid rock up on the edge of the square, does Dan Morrissey give them that bit of security?

"Hayes at wing-back, do you get more from him from there? He's six foot five, if you're Eoin Murphy, you're not pucking the ball down that side of the field if he's there. That's not to say Dan Morrissey isn't formidable. That's the big call for Kiely."

The loss of Cian Lynch could have a major impact on the game

Cody timing Kilkenny's run

Kilkenny endured a mixed Leinster Championship campaign, losing two of their round-robin matches against Galway and Wexford. They needed a slice of luck on the final day, as a Dublin victory in Salthill would have eliminated the Cats from the championship.

Nonetheless, Brian Cody has found the right balance with the team, and they have timed their run to perfection.

The Nore-siders accounted for the Tribesmen in the Leinster final, and delivered their performance of the season thus far in their comprehensive All-Ireland semi-final win over Clare.

Cody clearly managed the four-week break to perfection, and he found the perfect balance to the Kilkenny team.

Although the starting full-forward line of Billy Ryan, Martin Keoghan and Cian Kenny might not jump off the page, they combined for 2-4 from play against the Banner. They also got a real bounce from their bench, with Walter Walsh's physicality making a significant difference in the second half.

Kilkenny are hitting their stride at the right time of the year.

Revenge on Limerick minds

When John Kiely was asked about extra motivation stemming from their 2019 defeat to Kilkenny, he played it down.

"There's not any really to be quite honest with you because all we're worried about the game this day two weeks," he said following the semi-final win over Galway.

"The game that you're referring to was three years ago. We can't change the past, by God we can influence the future. So yeah we'll be going after our preparation to make sure that we're the best team we can be in two weeks' time."

Kiely was fooling nobody, and there is little doubt that their shock defeat to the Cats three years ago will have been mentioned in the Munster champions' camp over the last two weeks.

Many feel that were it not for that loss, Limerick would now be going for five-in-a-row. And the Treaty are gunning to set the record straight on Sunday.

Gap is closing

Limerick had an average winning margin of 7.4 points in their run to the 2020 All-Ireland title. That lengthened to an average of 10 points per game in their 2021 procession.

However, the gap has not been as wide this season. Their six games to date have produced an average margin of four points after 70 minutes in games throughout the 2022 championship - a number greatly boosted by their 11-point opening day win over Cork.

Waterford, Tipperary, Clare (twice) and Galway have all put it up to the Treaty this summer.

Did Brian Cody spot any weaknesses in the Limerick game-plan which were exposed in those games?

Limerick are bidding to become the first county outside the traditional big three of Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary to win three consecutive All-Ireland titles.

A fourth title in the space of five years would cement this team's status as one of the greatest teams of all time. But the Cats will have something to say about that on Sunday afternoon.

Can TJ Reid lead Kilkenny back to the summit?

Regardless of what happens on Sunday, TJ Reid's status as one of the best to ever set foot on a hurling field is secure.

After a slow start to this year's championship, the 2015 Hurler of the Year has hit top form. He grabbed both the Leinster final and All-Ireland semi-final by the scruff of the neck, scoring 0-12 and 0-10 respectively.

His aerial ability is unrivalled at present, and he is bringing far more than just scores to the party.

Reid has been at his brilliant best in recent weeks

Despite losing All-Ireland finals as captain in 2010 and 2019, he could send his brother Richie up the steps of the Hogan Stand with a big performance on Sunday.

If Limerick are to win on Sunday, Kiely and Co will need to plan for the Ballyhale star.

