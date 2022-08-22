Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver

Clonoulty Rossmore players stand for a minutes silence in memory of the late Dillon Quirke prior to the match

The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke.

Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19.

Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots in the knockout stages.

Conor Hammersley of Clonoulty Rossmore is tackled by Kevin Hayes of Moycarkey-Borris

Hurling group stages also continued in Galway. Reigning champions St Thomas' built on their winning start against Killimordaly, while beaten finalists from 2021 Clarinbridge overcame Turloughmore, 0-24 to 0-17.

Capataggle, Tommy Larkins, Sarsfields and Loughrea also claimed victories.

In Waterford, the line-up for the last eight is now complete, after De La Salle, Abbeyside, Fourmilewater and Lismore came through preliminary quarter-finals.

There was also small ball action in Offaly, where Birr, Kilcormac-Killoughey, Coolderry and Belmount delivered victories.

In Antrim, Neil McManus hit 0-12 as Cushendall defeated Loughgiel Shamrocks, as Ruairí Óg made it two wins from two.

Dunloy, Naomh Eoin and O'Donovan Rossa also picked up wins in the second round of the group stages.

Gaelic football

Kilmacud Crokes and Na Fianna are the first teams through to the Dublin Championship quarter-finals, with one round of matches left to play in the round robins.

Elsewhere, a late goal from Cormac Costello steered Whitehall Colmcille past Castleknock, the returning Con O'Callaghan helped Cuala fight off a Clontarf comeback with a personal tally of 1-6, while Ballyboden St Enda's edged Ballymun Kickhams in a heavyweight encounter.

Spa will face Kerins O'Rahilly's, while Templenoe will be up against Dingle in the Kerry Club Championship semi-finals.

Reigning club and county champions Austin Stacks are now into a relegation play-off, where they will face Kenmare Shamrocks.

O'Callaghan played his first match since May's Leinster final win over Kildare

Following the conclusion of the group stages in Kildare, the line-up is complete for the knockout stages. There is an all-Newbridge meeting of Sarsfields and Moorefield in the preliminary quarter-finals, with 2021 champions Naas awaiting the winners.

Elsewhere in the last eight, Johnstownbridge face Celbridge, Clogherinkoe will take on Athy, with Clane set to face the winners of Eadestown vs St Laurences.

In Monaghan, Scotstown picked up their first win with a 1-16 to 1-7 defeat of Donaghmoyne. Ballybay Pearses overcame Aughnamullen, 3-14 to 1-14, while Truagh and Inniskeen also claimed victories.

Meanwhile, in Cork the finals of the divisional/colleges sections of the championships took place. Imokilly prevailed in hurling, defeating Avondhu 3-29 to 1-20. In football, Carbery edged Duhallow, 0-16 to 0-15.