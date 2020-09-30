Noel McGrath says losing two county finals with Loughmore-Castleiney is 'raw'

1:18 Noel McGrath reacts to two agonising losses Noel McGrath reacts to two agonising losses

The 2020 club season was very nearly a dream campaign for Noel McGrath Loughmore-Castleiney.

Less than two weeks ago, they were bidding for senior county titles in both hurling and football, with largely the same panel in both codes.

However, luck was against them as they lost both deciders by incredibly narrow margins. In hurling, Kiladangan edged an epic encounter after extra-time, with Bryan McLoughney's late, late goal denying the three-time champions.

Seven days later in the football showpiece, Clonmel Commercials prevailed by a single point.

"I haven't really got a chance to reflect on it yet. It's still fairly raw," said McGrath, speaking on Inside The Game.

"Over the next few days, we'll probably realise the journey that we had, and the fun and enjoyment we had over the last three and a half months. We had 11 games. It was go every weekend. But it was very enjoyable. It was something in the year that we had, it being a very unique year, a totally different year to what we ever had before. To go as far as we did was great.

"Finishing up the way we did is disappointing. We'll be looking back at it with 'what ifs' or 'what we could have done'. But that's the joys of sport. We'll come back next year and go again."

The week did not turn out as planned for the Tipperary club

For now, McGrath does not have much time to dwell on it, as he rejoins Liam Sheedy's Tipperary hurling panel, as they bid to defend the Liam MacCarthy Cup this winter.

