Cork 1-27 Kilkenny 2-20: Rebels through to National Hurling League final after thrilling win over Cats

Darragh Fitzgibbon scores his crucial second-half goal

Cork are on track for their first National League Division 1 title since 1998, after a thrilling 1-27 to 2-20 semi-final victory over Kilkenny.

Kieran Kingston's side continued their impressive start to the year, and showed their nerve to edge Kilkenny in a high-paced battle.

Despite trailing for the majority of the contest, the hosts dug deep in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, taking the lead for the first time in the 63rd minute and claiming the victory.

Walter Walsh of Kilkenny in action against Ciarán Joyce of Cork

Kilkenny made a dream start, as Eoin Cody pointed within eight seconds of the throw-in. In the second minute, Padraig Walsh stormed in on the Cork square, before losing possession of the sliotar. Amidst the confusion, Martin Keoghan pulled on the ball, and it flew into the net.

The home side struggled to settle, and the Cats moved into a 1-4 to 0-1 lead.

The Rebels eventually found their feet, with Alan Connolly picking off some excellent scores, and Patrick Horgan taking care of business from placed balls. Five Cork points without reply saw them level it, 0-9 to 1-6.

Nonetheless, Kilkenny were the more efficient - despite the first-half free count being 13-2 in Cork's favour. Keoghan found the net once again in the 30th minute, winning a long ball from Mikey Carey, turning his marker, and beating Patrick Collins with a low shot.

Billy Ryan helped himself to four points in the first-half, as Kilkenny took a 2-12 to 0-14 lead into the break.

Damien Cahalane of Cork and Billy Ryan of Kilkenny contest a high ball

As the second-half progressed, the Lee-siders began to work their way back into the contest. Although Horgan was well-marshalled by Huw Lawlor, other Cork stars stood up. Conor Lehane hit three from play, while Tim O'Mahony scored a beauty from long-range.

They took the lead for the first time in the match in the 63rd minute, with Lehane knocking over a free.

The Cats did counter with points from John Donnelly and Alan Murphy, but Cork found the answer they needed. Darragh Fitzgibbon made a storming run at the Kilkenny defence, and beat Eoin Murphy in the goal for a crucial score.

Buoyed by the green flag and the support of the 16,910 in attendance, the Rebels kicked on and ran out deserved four-point winners.

They await Wexford or Waterford in next weekend's final, as they look to end their 24-year springtime drought.

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O'Leary, Daire O'Leary, Damien Cahalane; Robert Downey, Mark Colman, Ciarán Joyce (0-1); Darragh Fitzgibbon (1-3), Ger Millerick; Robbie O'Flynn (0-1), Shane Barrett (0-1), Conor Lehane (0-6, 0-3f); Alan Connolly (0-4), Patrick Horgan (0-9, 0-8f), Shane Kingston (0-1).

Subs: Tim O'Mahony (0-1) for Daire O'Leary (ht), Seamus Harnedy for Shane Barrett (46), Conor Cahalane for Shane Kingston (53), Jack O'Connor for Patrick Horgan (60), Sam Quirke for Ger Millerick (70).

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Conor Delaney; Michael Carey, Paddy Deegan, David Blanchfield (0-1); Cian Kenny (0-1), Cillian Buckley (0-1); Walter Walsh, Padraig Walsh (0-2), Eoin Cody (0-4); Billy Ryan (0-4), Martin Keoghan (2-0), Alan Murphy (0-6, 0-4f).

Subs: James Maher for Cian Kenny (46), John Donnelly (0-1) for Martin Keoghan (61), Richie Reid for Cillian Buckley (64).