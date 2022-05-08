Limerick 3-21 Tipperary 0-23: Treaty eventually triumph after strong Premier challenge

Aaron Gillane found the net twice

Limerick were challenged by Tipperary for long periods as the teams met in the Munster Hurling Championship, but the reigning champs eventually prevailed 3-21 to 0-23.

Written off in most corners before throw-in following a heavy defeat at the hands of Clare two weeks ago, Tipperary came to the Gaelic Grounds with a point to prove.

They restored pride in the blue and gold jersey with a resolute showing, but ultimately succumbed to the Green Machine late on as Limerick's strength eventually came to the fore.

Late goals from Conor Boylan and Aaron Gillane helped John Kiely's side over the line, as they made it three wins from three in the province.

Munster SHC Team P W D L +/- Pts Limerick 3 3 0 0 21 6 Clare 2 2 0 0 10 4 Waterford 2 1 0 1 1 2 Cork 2 0 0 2 -13 0 Tipperary 3 0 0 3 -19 0

Noel McGrath scored 0-13 for the Premier

Tipperary looked down to an early marker, as a pair of Ger Browne points gave them a bright start. In the absence of Jason Forde, Noel McGrath ably deputised on placed balls.

However, the All-Ireland champions looked to assert their authority, and when a Diarmaid Byrnes shot fell short in the eighth minute, Aaron Gillane fielded the high ball and stuck it into the net.

Nonetheless, that failed to deter the visitors.

Trailing 1-6 to 0-5, the Premier then embarked on a run of six points without reply, as Limerick failed to register a score for 15 minutes.

Although two Cathal O'Neill white flags got Limerick back on track, Tipp deservedly led 0-14 to 1-9 at the break.

Tom Morrisey of Limerick in action against Dillon Quirke of Tipperary

Tipperary continued to keep their noses in front, as the upset appeared very much on the cards. They had a golden opportunity in the 55th minute, but Paul Flynn was unable to beat the onrushing Nicky Quaid.

But they looked well placed when leading 0-20 to 1-15.

However, buoyed by a large home support of 27,111, Limerick's depth began to tell. Tom Morrissey produced three second-half points, while Seamus Flanagan, David Reidy and Conor Boylan added impact from the bench.

Diarmaid Byrnes levelled the contest in the 62nd minute, and Declan Hannon and Gillane registered further points to send them into the lead.

In the 67th minute, the Treaty moved in for the kill. Flanagan played a cross-field ball to Boylan, who managed to beat Barry Hogan for his team's second goal.

That ended the Tipp challenge, and Gillane added a third green flag in injury-time as Limerick ran out seven-point winners.

The score-line perhaps didn't do Tipp justice, but it comes as little consolation for Colm Bonnar and Co who will likely be eliminated from the championship during their bye-week.

The Treaty look set to return to the Munster final, as they bid for a fourth consecutive Mick Mackey Cup victory.

Limerick: Nicky Quaid; Sean Finn, Mike Casey, Barry Nash (0-1); Diarmaid Byrnes (0-3, 0-2f, 0-1 '65), Declan Hannon (0-1), Dan Morrissey; William O'Donoghue, Darragh O'Donovan (0-2); Gearoid Hegarty (0-1), Cathal O'Neill (0-2), Tom Morrissey (0-4); Aaron Gillane (2-5, 0-4f), Kyle Hayes, Graeme Mulcahy (0-1).

Subs: Seamus Flanagan for Cathal O'Neill (40), David Reidy (0-1) for William O'Donoghue (55), Conor Boylan (1-0) for Graeme Mulcahy (59), Richie English for Dan Morrissey (68), Oisin O'Reilly for Kyle Hayes (70).

Tipperary: Barry Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Barry Heffernan (0-1), Craig Morgan; Dillon Quirke, Ronan Maher, Seamus Kennedy; Paddy Cadell, Michael Breen; Conor Stakelum, Noel McGrath (0-13, 0-8f, 0-2 '65, 0-1sl), Ger Browne (0-3); Jake Morris (0-3), Mark Kehoe (0-1), Paul Flynn (0-1).

Subs: Robert Byrne (0-1) for Paddy Cadell (35), Conor Bowe for Paul Flynn (48), Dan McCormack for Ger Browne (64).