Mike Patterson moderator 5pts GOODNIGHT! There are some cracking singles matches in prospect tomorrow at Le Golf National. Will Europe claim the four-and-a-half points they require to reclaim the Ryder Cup or will the United States mount a dramatic fightback?We will be back live on air on the Sky Sports Ryder Cup channel from 9.30am tomorrow and we will also have coverage of the final day in our live blog.Here's another quick look at the singles line-up:11.05am Rory McIlroy v Justin Thomas11.17am Paul Casey v Brooks Koepka11.29am Justin Rose v Webb Simpson11.41am Jon Rahm v Tiger Woods 11.53am Tommy Fleetwood v Tony Finau12.05pm Ian Poulter v Dustin Johnson 12.17pm Thorbjorn Olesen v Jordan Spieth12.29pm Sergio Garcia v Rickie Fowler12.41pm Francesco Molinari v Phil Mickeslon 12.53pm Tyrrell Hatton v Patrick Reed1.05pm Henrik Stenson v Bubba Watson1.17pm Alex Noren v Bryson DeChambeau