POULTER: A SPECIAL TEAM
READY FOR THE TROPHY
The Europeans are on the 18th green ready for the trophy presentation. They have a long evening ahead, it seems!
NOREN DELIGHT
“It's always easier to
play when the guys have already done the job. I mean, I was just trying to
finish it off in a good way and we played good all day.
“Bryson played good all
day. I'm very happy. I'm very happy about all the guys played and I'm very
happy to be on this unbelievable team.”
BUTCH: NOT FURYK'S FAULT
Butch Harmon: "You have to commend the European team. This is a difficult golf course and the Europeans were much better prepared for it. I wouldn't say that Furyk did a bad job, I'd say the players didn't live up to their resumes. This European team had a bond like nothing I've seen. They were so united."
RECORD-BREAKER GARCIA MOVED TO TEARS
McGINLEY: DESERVED WIN
Paul McGinley in the studio: "It's a deserved victory. It would have been a travesty if America had come in and nicked it because Europe have been the best team this week."
FINAL SCORES
NOREN BEATS DECHAMBEAU 1UP
Incredible scenes at the 18th as Alex Noren holes a monster birdie putt to win his match 1up against Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau had been desperate for the half and hit his approach shot to 18 inches for a conceded birdie.
Noren was mobbed by his team-mates after holing out and that makes the final score 17.5-10.5 - a monster victory as well, with Europe winning the singles 7.5-4.5.
McILROY: VALIDATION FOR BJORN
McIlroy: "It's incredible. We took a really tough loss at Hazeltine a couple of years ago and that stung. That was my first experience of what it feels like to be on the other side, so coming in here, obviously none of us want to feel like that object a Sunday afternoon."I think that the leadership's been great. I think the players, the rookies have been phenomenal. You know, we've all just stuck to our jobs and we've all -- one of the great things about today is we all won The Ryder Cup points. Jon Rahm got a point and Thorbjørn got a point and I'm delighted for them, it means that all 12 -- it validates what Thomas has wanted to do.
"It validates who made the team, the picks he made. It's a culmination of two years of very hard work and I'm delighted for everyone that's a part of it."
SWEET FOR STENSON
“I was one of the guys who
was there to lose it two years ago, so that little bit of extra revenge makes
it feel even sweeter. So amazing team.
“We've had such a good
week together and feel really honoured to play with these guys. They have done
amazing. We've had so much fun and to come out here in front of the home crowds
to deliver, that's very special.”
GREAT DANES
A big hug from Thomas Bjorn for his fellow Dane Thorbjorn Olesen who took down Jordan Spieth for a crucial early European victory.
NOREN 1UP v DECHAMBEAU
Clear the 18th, they're coming down the last in Match 12 after the 17th is halved in four.
GARCIA'S RECORD-BREAKING MOMENT!
FURYK: HAT'S OFF TO EUROPE
“I'm proud of these guys.
They fought. They came out today, and there was a time this morning where it
looked like we had a chance on those first five or six matches, put heat on
Europe, and they fought.
“My hat's off to Europe.
They played well again. When it got tough, they turned it around. And looks
like they're going to win the session. Hat's off to Thomas. He was a great
captain. His 12 team members played well.”
And so it continues.... DeChambeau makes an unlikely half at the 16th after hitting his first tee shot into the water. His second effort is around 20 feet below the hole but he drains his putt as Noren takes three to get down from the back rough.
THE POSTMAN ALWAYS DELIVERS!
Ian Poulter has justified his nickname again this week!
MOLINARI: BETTER THAN MAJORS
BJORN: PROUDEST MOMENT OF MY CAREER
FLEETWOOD: AS GOOD AS IT GETS
“It's all well and good
being in it but the goal is to be on a winning Ryder Cup team.
“You know, I've spent time
in a bubble this week with Ryder Cup legends and guys that are playing in it
for the first time, and you know, it couldn't have gotten any better. This is
it. This is as good as it gets right now.”
POULTER: THE BOYS WERE INCREDIBLE
“I think the fans have
been amazing. You know, this is a special team. There's a young bunch of kids.
I was fortunate to get a pick as an old man to come and play, and you know
what, I helped out a little bit and these boys were assembly incredible.
“To bring this trophy
back, to keep that run going the way we have, you know, we're a strong force in
Europe. We knew we were the underdogs and that made us even more determined
this week.”
GARCIA SO EMOTIONAL
"I don't usually cry, but I
couldn't help it. What a week. It's been a rough year,
but you know, we fought hard. Obviously so thankful
for Thomas to pick me and believe in me, and you
know, so happy, so happy to get the Cup back here in
Paris and in Europe and for everyone to enjoy it as
much as they did."
On his points record: "It means a lot but at the end
of the day, I've always said it. It's about the team and
I'm happy that I was able to help. I'm happy that I was
able to help with some of the points. It's a bonus. It's
something that I never thought I would have the
possibility of doing it, and now that it's happened, you
know, I'm just so happy. I mean, these guys are
unbelievable."
A MOLIWOOD HUG!
A SMILE FROM RORY
He lost in heartbreaking fashion today, but it's all about the team in the Ryder Cup
The 15th is halved but only after DeChambeau makes Noren putt out for par from 18 inches!
REED BEATS HATTON 3&2
A rare bit of red on the scoreboard as Patrick Reed defeats Tyrrell Hatton 3&2 in Match 10 after he birdies the par-three 16th. With a smile on his face he puts his finger to his lips in a mock 'shoosh' to the crowd.
ROCK ON TOMMY!
WOODS: SO DISAPPOINTING
Tiger Woods: "Well, it's disappointing because I
went 0-4, and that's four points to the European Team.
And I'm one of the contributing factors to why we lost
the Cup, and it's not a lot of fun. It's frustrating
because we came here, I thought we were all playing
pretty well, and I just didn't perform at the level that I
had been playing, and just got behind early in the
matches and never got back."
EUROPE'S WINNING MOMENT
BJORN A PROUD MAN
“We're very proud today,
this has been easy, they have been amazing, just the 12 of them has just been
unbelievable. The way they bonded with each other, there were things they had
done, and how they just get together and do a proper job; they were determined.
They just set out to do a job themselves, and I mean, it was an easy job to
guide them in that direction.
“They wanted this
desperately, and they stood up and you know, so many things has happened this
week, Francesco and Tommy and Sergio, what he's about to hopefully do, and
there's so many great things and stories this week. It's all down to 12 players.”
Molinari: "It means so much more than majors, more than anything. You know, it's hard not to get emotional when you think about the other players, the vice captains, Thomas, the wives. It's been an incredible week. Obviously they had probably the strongest team ever and were just so good."
"It's been amazing, and today, it was just hard to get the energy. It's been a long week, playing five matches, but you know, again, I stepped it up when I had to and you know, that putt on 14 was great. Just amazing."
Alex Noren wants another point for Europe and he goes ahead after one of the shots of the week sets up an eagle at the 14th, his second blow leaving him with a virtual tap in for a three.
GARCIA SETS THE RECORD
SCORES ON THE DOORS
POULTER'S WINNING FEELING!
'YOU BEAUTY' SAYS POULTER
GARCIA BEATS FOWLER 2&1
Sergio Garcia sets the record for the most Ryder Cup points won with his victory with victory over Fowler and the celebrations are in full flow now!
STENSON BEATS WATSON 5&4
Another point in the bag as Henrik Stenson wraps up a dominant 5&4 victory over Bubba Watson. Watson offers his hand to the Swede as they both par the 14th.
HATTON 2DN v REED
Two fours ensure the 15th is halved as the golf continues out on the course.
TOMMY FLYING
RAHM: BEST FEELING OF MY LIFE
MOLINARI BEATS MICKELSON 4&2 - EUROPE WIN RYDER CUP!
After Molinari put his tee-shot at 16 on the green, Mickelson can only pulls his effort into the lake and he shakes hands on a 3&2 defeat which takes Europe to the magical 14.5-point mark. Cue the huge celebrations!
NOREN A/S DECHAMBEAU
The final match trundles on with two birdies at the 13th.
MOLINARI 3UP v MICKELSON
Molinari is three up with three to play which means Europe are guaranteed to win the Ryder Cup! Who gets to hole the official winning putt?
POULTER BEATS JOHNSON 2UP
Ian Poulter takes down world No 1 Dustin Johnson after he is conceded a birdie at the 18th. Poulter smashes a drive miles past Johnson and then hits his second shot to around 10 feet. Johnson's long birdie putt just misses and it's all over.
The 14th is halved in par fives.
STENSON 5UP v WATSON
A guaranteed half for Europe in Match 11 after the 13th hole is halved in four.
