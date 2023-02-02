Ladies European Tour: Latest news, results, reports, headlines, live streams, highlights and schedule

Ashok leads in Kenya after opening 67 | Hewson, Henry among chasing packAditi Ashok fired an opening round of 67 to hold a four-stroke lead after the first day of action at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.WATCH: Magical Kenya Ladies Open day one highlightsThe 24-year-old two-time Olympian made the most of the windy afternoon conditions to put herself at the top of the leaderboard at Vipingo Ridge, with her six-under-par total including an eagle and six birdies.Ashok, runner-up in this tournament in 2019, finished the day four shots clear of the chasing pack, with England's Alice Hewson and Scotland's Kylie Henry among seven players tied for second after two-under-par rounds of 71."I just focus on the positive that I made a lot of birdies last time when I played here and I will try to do the same even though I feel like the conditions are a bit tougher," Ashok said."It’s windier and the greens are firm so it’s hard to get the ball close, I still try and feed off those memories of making birdies three years ago."The second round of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open is live on Sky Sports Golf from 1.30pm on Friday.