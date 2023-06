US Open 2023 LIVE: Latest news and updates as Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy all feature

Matt Fitzpatrick returns as defending champion after last year's one-shot victory; Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm will resume their battle at the top of the world rankings and Rory McIlroy searches for a first major win since 2014; watch all four rounds live on Sky Sports Golf