The 151st Open tee times: Full groupings and start times for second round at Royal Liverpool

Groupings and tee times for the second round of The 151st Open, held at Royal Liverpool and exclusively live on Friday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf.

Starting at hole 1

0635 Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Matthew Southgate (Eng)

0646 Daniel Hillier (Nzl), Kyung Nam Kang (Kor), Kensei Hirata (Jpn)

0657 Callum Shinkwin (Eng), Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Michael Kim

0708 Taichi Kho (Hgk), Zack Fischer, Kyle Barker (Rsa)

0719 Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque (Fra), Travis Smyth (Aus)

0730 Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui (Esp), Alexander Bjork (Swe)

0741 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Harrison Crowe (x) (Aus)

0752 Corey Conners (Can), Billy Horschel, Alex Noren (Swe)

0803 Tom Kim (Kor), Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

0814 Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace (Eng), David Micheluzzi (Aus)

Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson played a practice round with Brooks Koepka ahead of The Open

0825 Sahith Theegala (USA), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Dustin Johnson

0836 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernadez De Oliveira (x) (Arg)

0847 Brian Harman, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Thomas Detry (Bel)

0903 John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett (Eng)

0914 David Lingmerth (Swe), Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom (Rsa)

0925 Adri Arnaus (Esp), Ewen Ferguson (Sco), Keita Nakajima (Jpn)

0936 Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

0947 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

0958 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jon Rahm (Esp), Justin Rose (Eng)

1009 Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1020 Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor (Can), Adam Schenk

1031 Nacho Elvira (Esp), Marc Warren (Sco), Alejandro Canizares (Esp)

1042 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Oliver Wilson, Connor McKinney (Aus)

1053 Kalle Samooja (Fin), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Gunner Wiebe

1104 Jorge Campillo (Esp), Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng), Michael Stewart (Sco)

1115 Hurly Long (Ger), Seungsu Han, Marco Penge (Eng)

1136 Matthew Jordan (Eng), Richie Ramsay (Sco), Branden Grace (Rsa)

1147 Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Graeme Robertson (Sco)

1158 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

1209 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Alex Maguire (x) (Irl)

1220 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Pablo Larrazabal (Esp), Hiroshi Iwata (Jpn)

1231 Patrick Reed, Connor Syme (Sco), Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (x) (Esp)

1242 Darren Clarke (NIrl), Victor Perez (Fra), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1253 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joost Luiten (Ned), Christo Lamprecht (x) (Rsa)

1304 Stewart Cink, JT Poston, Trey Mullinax

1315 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Harris English, Andrew Putnam

1326 Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith (Eng), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

1337 Ernie Els (Rsa), Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

1348 Sam Burns, Sepp Straka (Aut), Chris Kirk

1404 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Seamus Power (Irl), Talor Gooch

1415 Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)

1426 KH Lee (Kor), Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa (Jpn)

1437 Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1448 Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)

1459 Cameron Smith (Aus), Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

1510 Shane Lowry (Irl), Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1521 Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Bryson DeChambeau

1532 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Bio Kim (Kor), Kazuki Yasumori (Jpn)

1543 Dan Bradbury (Eng), Oliver Farr (Wal), Haydn Barron (Aus)

1554 Marcel Siem (Ger), Martin Rohwer (Rsa), Tiger Christensen (x) (Ger)

1605 Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner (Fra), Richard Bland (Eng)

1616 Yannik Paul (Ger), Sami Valimaki (Fin), Laurie Canter (Eng)

The waiting is almost over for the final men's major of the year, with round-the-clock coverage from The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool live from July 20-23 on Sky Sports Golf.

