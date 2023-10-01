Ryder Cup: Rory McIlroy targets historic away win for Europe after emotional victory in Rome

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day three of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy. The best of the action from day three of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy.

Rory McIlroy has set his sights on a historic Ryder Cup win on American soil in 2025 after being reduced to tears by Europe’s home victory over Team USA in Rome.

McIlroy was seen crying after his singles victory in Europe's record-breaking 19-9 loss at Whistling Straits in 2021, although was emotional for a different reason this time around as Luke Donald's side ran out 16.5-11.5 winners at Marco Simone GC.

The four-time major champion won four of his five matches to register his career-best Ryder Cup points tally from seven appearances for Team Europe, with McIlroy pleased by the manner of his team's impressive victory.

"I am so proud to be part of this team," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "Incredible day, incredible week with all these guys.

"I am so proud to be part of this team," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "Incredible day, incredible week with all these guys.

"We were hurting after Whistling Straits and the players on that team wanted to redeem ourselves and prove to the world that is not who we are. We delivered a great performance."

McIlroy later added in the victory press conference: "'I've said this for the last probably six or seven years to anyone that will listen: I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup.

McIlroy later added in the victory press conference: "'I've said this for the last probably six or seven years to anyone that will listen: I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup.

"And that's what we're going to do at Bethpage."

How McIlroy was fuelled to Rome success

McIlroy won his first three matches, partnering Tommy Fleetwood to victory in the foursomes either side of Friday's win alongside Matt Fitzpatrick in the fourballs, with his only defeat coming when he lost the final fourball on Saturday evening.

The former world No 1 was involved in a heated exchange with Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava and the argument continued into the car park, with Team Europe disappointed by the American actions.

The former world No 1 was involved in a heated exchange with Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava and the argument continued into the car park, with Team Europe disappointed by the American actions.

"We talked about it as a team last night," McIlroy added. "We felt like it was disrespectful, and it wasn't just disrespectful to Fitz [Matt Fitzpatrick] and I. It was disrespectful to the whole team.

"I get that we get the banter when we go over to the States and play, and you know, the same happens here. It's just the way it is. It the way the Ryder Cup goes. You have to have thick skin."

McIlroy said he had conversations with LaCava and Justin Thomas' caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay, who was involved in the car park incident, with the Northern Irishman beating Sam Burns 3&1 in the Sunday singles before sharing a hug with Cantlay in the trophy presentations.

"He [Bones] was the first American I saw after I got out of the locker room so he was the one that took the brunt of it," McIlroy explained. "He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. I text Bones this morning and apologised for that.

"I was hot coming out of that. I was pretty angry. I didn't agree with what happened on 18, but I think I let it fuel the fire and it focused me and I was able to go out there and get my point. It was directed at Joe [LaCava] but said at Bones.

"I was hot coming out of that. I was pretty angry. I didn't agree with what happened on 18, but I think I let it fuel the fire and it focused me and I was able to go out there and get my point. It was directed at Joe [LaCava] but said at Bones.

"But Joe wasn't there. We [McIlroy and LaCava] haven't seen each other face-to-face, but we've text, and everything will be fine. But it's a point of contention and it still hurts, but time is a great healer and we'll all move on."

The next Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage Black from September 26-28, 2025, while the next home edition will be at Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.