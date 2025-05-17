PGA Championship 2025: Revised groupings and UK start times after storms delay third round at Quail Hollow
Tee times were pushed back by nearly three and a half hours due to thunderstorms on Saturday morning; Third round now a two-tee start and played in threeballs; Watch live on Sky Sports Golf
Saturday 17 May 2025 14:32, UK
Full groupings and tee times for the third round of the PGA Championship, held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Play was due to begin at 8.15am local time (1.15pm UK time) on Saturday morning, only for thunderstorms to see play suspended before the third round could begin and force a lengthy delay.
The decision was made to switch from a one-tee start and players going out in pairs to a two-tee start in threeballs, with the revised tee times seeing play begin nearly three and a half hours later than originally scheduled.
Jhonattan Vegas takes a two-shot lead into the weekend and goes out in the final group alongside France's Matthieu Pavon and Matt Fitzpatrick, while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is alongside Max Homa and Si Woo Kim - who made a hole-in-one during his second round - in the penultimate group.
Grand Slam champion Rory McIlroy and two-time major winner Xander Schauffele will play together for third consecutive day, after the pair limped through on the cut mark, with the world No 2 and world No 3 starting on the tenth tee alongside Chris Kirk at 6.38pm UK time.
Saturday's new R3 tee times
USA unless stated; All times BST; [CFT] indicates a member of the Corebridge Financial Team, made up of 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals
Starting on Hole One
1643 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Wyndham Clark
1654 Keegan Bradley, Marco Penge (Eng), Lucas Glover
1705 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1716 Cam Davis (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus), Joe Highsmith
1727 Tony Finau, Ben Griffin, Eric Cole
1738 Davis Riley, Alex Noren (Swe), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn),
1749 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Bryson DeChambeau, Richard Bland (Eng)
1800 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), JJ Spaun, Aaron Rai (Eng)
1811 Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
1822 Alex Smalley, JT Poston, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1833 Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidehnout (Rsa), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1844 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
1855 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Starting on Hole 10
1648 Rafael Campos (Pue), Matt Wallace (Eng), Tom McKibbin (NIrl)
1659 Beau Hossler, Luke Donald (Eng), Corey Conners (Can)
1710 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Harry Hall (Eng), Austin Eckroat
1721 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young
1732 Daniel Berger, Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore
1743 Nico Echavarria (Col), Harris English, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1754 Rasmsu Hojgaard (Den), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Maverick McNealy
1805 Justin Lower, Tom Kim (Kor), Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1816 Brian Harman, Elvis Smylie (Aus), Kevin Yu (Tpe)
1827 David Puig (Esp), Bud Cauley, Michael Km
1838 Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele
1849 Max Greyserman, Sam Burns
