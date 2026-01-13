Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith all committed to LIV Golf after Brooks Koepka returned to PGA Tour

Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith have committed to LIV Golf after Brooks Koepka announced his LIV Golf departure after four seasons with the Saudi-backed circuit.

The Tour offered a "one-time, defined window" for fellow big names DeChambeau, Rahm and Smith to reapply for membership in what appears to be a power play against LIV.

DeChambeau, Rahm and Smith have a deadline of February 2 to apply for reinstatement if they want to feature this season, with "no promise this path will be available again", according to PGA Tour chief executive Brian Rolapp in an open letter.

"I'm contracted through 2026, so excited about this year," said DeChambeau.

Rahm said: "I'm not planning on going anywhere, so very similar answer to what Bryson gave.

"I wish Brooks the best, and as far as I'm concerned, I'm focused on LIV for this year and hoping my team can repeat as champs."

Australian star Smith said: "I made a decision to come here and I stand by it."

Koepka, 35, dropped a bombshell last month by quitting LIV Golf with a year of his contract remaining, stating he wanted to spend more time with his family.

The five-time major champion applied for his PGA Tour membership to be reinstated, and his availability and high profile effectively caused officials to rewrite their own rules.

They have instigated a Returning Member Programme, which has been specifically designed for Koepka and his former LIV colleagues, as it applies to players who have won any of the four majors or the Players Championship between 2022 and 2025.

Phil Mickelson responded to the criteria of the Returning Player Program [and his ineligibility to benefit from it] by saying: "We're all friends here. I consider Brooks a friend and whatever he thinks is best for him and his family I fully support."

The six-time major champion added: "I'm having so much fun out here. I love playing out here on LIV. I love being with the guys... I could not be happier out here."

