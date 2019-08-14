Win inside the ropes with Rory McIlroy

Sky Sports and GOLFPASS are offering you and a guest the chance to win an exclusive VIP experience with Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth Golf Club in September.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

You will take your place inside the ropes and watch Rory and his celebrity friends play in the Pro-Am, as well as having exclusive access to the World Number 3 on the practice range as he prepares to compete in the European Tour event.

You'll also get to go behind-the-scenes with the Sky Sports Golf team and even take a lesson from one of the talent. The winner will also receive a selection of golf goodies as well as hospitality tickets to the following day's play, where you'll get to witness McIlroy in competitive action.

The prize includes travel, accommodation, spending money plus a year's subscription to GOLFPASS - the membership that gives more golf, including a monthly GOLFNOW tee time credit, access to GOLF Channel content, over 4,000 hours of Revolution GOLF instruction, and member-exclusive Golfbreaks discounts.

Sky customers can join Sky VIP and enter on the My Sky app by September 4th. The competition is open to Sky VIP customers aged 18 and over and the must be available from 17-19 September. Entry and terms and conditions are on the My Sky App.