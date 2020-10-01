Shoprite LPGA Classic: Free live YouTube stream of LPGA Tour event

The LPGA Tour season continues this week with the Shoprite LPGA Classic, with live coverage available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Lexi Thompson returns to defend her title in New Jersey after last year's one-shot victory, while world No 2 Nelly Korda and world No 4 Brooke Henderson headline a star-studded field at Seaview Golf Club.

Georgia Hall makes her first appearance since registering her second LPGA Tour title at the Cambia Portland Classic last month, while Mel Reid looks to continue her recent form that has seen her post back-to-back top-10s in her last two LPGA Tour starts.

The tournament provides players a chance to fine-tune their game ahead of next week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, rearranged due to the coronavirus pandemic and the third of the four women's majors this season.

Reid has finished tied-fifth and tied-seventh in her two most recent appearances

The stream will offer three hours of coverage from each round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, running from 6pm to 9pm each day, with all four rounds also being shown live on Sky Sports Golf.

The event is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with more than 45 hours of tournament coverage coming up over the four days. Sky Sports subscribers are able to sign in here to watch all the action.

