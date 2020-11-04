Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic: Free live YouTube stream from Ladies European Tour

The Ladies European Tour heads to warmer climes this week, with a strong field assembled for the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, and live coverage is available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Former world No 1 Lydia Ko headlines the field which also includes a host of Solheim Cup stars, including Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Bronte Law, Celine Boutier and Alison Lee.

England's Georgia Hall is also in action this week

The tournament takes place over the Faldo Course at The Emirates Golf Club, which was redesigned under the expertise of the six-time major winner and reopened in 2006.

A feature of the event is that much of it will be played under floodlights, increasing the emphasis on good course management for the 56 players in the field.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

The stream will offer three hours of live coverage from each round from 3pm through to 6pm, getting under way on Wednesday and concluding on Friday evening.

Sky Sports subscribers are able to sign in here to watch all the action.

