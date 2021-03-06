LPGA Drive On Championship: Free live YouTube stream from star-studded LPGA Tour event in Florida

The LPGA Tour has a new tournament on its schedule this week, with the LPGA Drive On Championship presented by Volvik available to watch for free via Sky Sports Golf's live YouTube stream.

Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Austin Ernst share the halfway lead on 10 under after both shooting 67 for the second day in succession on Friday, with Spain's Carlota Ciganda two shots behind after surging through the field with a bogey-free 65.

LPGA Tour Golf Live on

Nelly Korda, who shared the overnight lead and is looking for back-to-back wins, carded a second round of

70 to fall three shots off the pace, while Ireland's Leona Maguire heads into the weekend six shots back.

Dame Laura Davies features this weekend after making the cut thanks to a second round of 69, while Charley Hull and Mel Reid are among the other British players in action at Golden Ocala Golf Club for the latest in the 'Drive On' series.

The first two events of the 2021 season have both been won by the Korda sisters, with Nelly Korda winning last week's Gainbridge LPGA to follow up older sibling Jessica's win at last month's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

The stream will offer three hours of live action from all four rounds in Florida, with coverage from 7.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. This week's LPGA Tour action is also available via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, while the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational is live on Sky Sports Golf.

