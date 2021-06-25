Free live YouTube stream from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Atlanta

Nelly Korda arrived at Johns Creek in Atlanta as the favourite following her impressive win at last week's Meijer LPGA Classic, where Ireland's Leona Maguire finished just two shots behind the champion.

Maguire will have high hopes of making her major breakthrough this week along with English stars Georgia Hall and Charley Hull, who both had encouraging performances in Michigan.

And Hull enjoyed an excellent start in Atlanta, firing an opening four-under 68 with three birdies over her last six holes to lie just one behind early leader Lizette Salas.

Charley Hull fired a 68 on day one

Korda is three behind after the first round, while elder sister, Jessica, carded a 69.

The South Korean challenge is certain to be prominent, with Sei Young Kim returning to defend the title she won by five shots from Inbee Park at Aronimink last October.

