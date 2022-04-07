The Masters: Watch iconic Amen Corner on Sky Sports app, YouTube, skysports.com and red button

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch a live stream of Amen Corner here from Thursday afternoon Watch a live stream of Amen Corner here from Thursday afternoon

Amen Corner, one of the most recognisable stretches in golf, can make or break a round at The Masters.

Come through the 11, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta National unscathed and you could be well set, but come a cropper and you can slip down the leaderboard fast.

Jordan Spieth found that out to his cost in 2016 when he suffered a quadruple bogey at the par-three 12th hole, with his two-shot lead and hopes of a second successive title subsequently evaporating.

You can watch Amen Corner for free on Sky Sports website and app and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel from 3.45pm on Thursday afternoon.

There are a number of additional feeds available on the red button as well, including from the range and holes four, five and six, while you can also follow featured groups.

Hole No 11, a par four called White Dogwood, has been extended by 15 yards this year. The green is guarded by a pond to the left and a bunker positioned strategically to the right centre.

Next, players move on to the 12th hole, Golden Bell, the shortest par-three on this famous course. Perils often include swirling winds and always include Rae's Creek and three bunkers.

Amen Corner is concluded by the 13th, a 510-yard par-five with a sweeping dogleg. It is called Azalea with approximately 1,600 azaleas decorating the hole from tee to green.

Players have a chance at finding a raised green in two if they hit an accurate tee shot on to the fairway but four bunkers behind the putting surface can hamper golfers who then miss their mark from that point.

The Masters marks the start of the men's 2022 major schedule.

Watch The Masters throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, with additional feeds and bonus action during all four rounds available via the red button.