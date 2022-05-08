Ladies European Tour LIVE! Madrid Ladies Open available via Sky Sports' YouTube live stream

The Ladies European Tour season continues this week at the Comunidad de Madrid Ladies Open, with the final round available to enjoy via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Linn Grant of Sweden, who is second on the Race to Costa del Sol and the leading LET Rookie after winning the Joburg Open and finishing seventh in the Investec South African Women's Open in March, is among the players chasing a second victory of the 2022 season.

Maja Stark is looking to follow up her victory in last week's NSW Open with another strong performance, with the Swede now a three-time winner after last season's successes at the Creekhouse Ladies Open and the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open.

Gabriella Cowler, Lottie Woad, and Hayley Davis are among a large English contingent in action in the first European-based event of the season, while Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey is also looking to have a strong week.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

The action will be shown on Sky Sports Mix and the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, with the event part of a triple-header of live golf this week that includes the Betfred British Masters and the Wells Fargo Championship.

Click on the video above to watch the free live stream from the Madrid Ladies Open!