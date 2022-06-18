Ladies European Tour LIVE: Free Sky Sports Golf YouTube stream from Aramco Team Series in England
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall are among the stars in Ladies European Tour action at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire; Watch the final round live from midday on Sky Sports Golf or free on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel
Last Updated: 18/06/22 11:27am
The stars of the Ladies European Tour are back in England this week for the Aramco Team Series, with all three rounds available for free via Sky Sports' live stream.
This week's event at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire sees a 54-hole stroke play tournament take place alongside a 36-hole team event, with the teams selected via a unique draft system.
Georgia Hall, who won the 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International, and Charley Hull, who claimed the individual crown at the Aramco Team Series - New York are both in the field, while Linn Grant also features after her historic success at the Scandinavian Mixed last week.
Two-time Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew, former order of merit winner Anne Van Dam are also in the field, with Bronte Law and Gabriella Cowley among the other notable names in action.
Sky Sports will have live coverage from each round of the event, offering a $1million prize purse, with four hours of coverage running from midday for Saturday's final round on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.
Click on the video above to watch free live coverage from the Aramco Team Series!
