The Masters 2024 LIVE! Log in to watch live stream of Featured Groups coverage from the fourth round

Rory McIlroy is among the early starters during round three of The Masters and part of Saturday's Featured Group coverage, live on Sky Sports.

McIlroy failed to register a birdie during a second-round 77 at Augusta National, leaving him 10 strokes off the halfway lead, with 34-year-old looking to make a fast start to his round to play his way back into the tournament.

The four-time major champion tees off at 3.55pm BST on Saturday alongside Camilo Villegas, who also heads into the weekend on four over, with that pairing among those selected for Saturday's Featured Group coverage.

The other early pairing selected is 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama going out with Rickie Fowler, who both progressed on the cut mark and head into the weekend on six over.

Sky Sports Golf will show a live build-up programme from 3pm, offering the latest news from Augusta National and occasional updates, while Featured Groups will be available from that time - with Sky commentary - via the red button or by logging in to the Sky Sports App.

That coverage will be available until the full programme begins at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Golf, while extra action during that time will be shown via Sky Q, Sky Glass, Sky + and the red button on Sky Sports Golf.

Tiger Woods tees off with Tyrrell Hatton at 5.45pm and Ludvig Åberg goes out alongside Frenchman Matthieu Pavon at 7.15pm, with those also part of Saturday's Featured Group coverage. They will be on the app until 7.30pm and on the red button throughout the evening.

Saturday's Featured Groups (all times BST)

1435 Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

1555 Rory McIlroy, Camilo Villegas

1745 Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton

1915 Ludvig Åberg, Matthieu Pavon

What other coverage is available?

The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available and focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, while a feed of the fourth, fifth and sixth holes will go live each day as soon as the opening group reach that part of the course.

Another stream covering the 15th and 16th hole is also available for every round, with the global broadcast window beginning at 8pm on Saturday and 7pm for the final round on Sunday.

Watch The Masters throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports! Watch Featured Groups at The Masters on Saturday from 3pm via the red button or log in to the Sky Sports app, with full coverage from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.

