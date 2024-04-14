The Masters 2024 LIVE! Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm in Featured Groups action from final round at Augusta National

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Featured Groups from day four of The Masters at Augusta

Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm are among the early starters in the final round of The Masters and part of Sunday's Featured Group coverage, live on Sky Sports.

Woods carded the worst round of his major career as a professional on day three, posting a 10-over 82 after securing a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy slipped down the leaderboard at The Masters on Friday after shooting a five-over-par 77 in tough conditions at Augusta National

The 15-time major champion plays alongside amateur Neal Shipley at 9.35am local time (2.35pm BST), both resuming on 11 over for the tournament, with that pairing among those selected for Sunday's Featured Group coverage.

The other early pairing selected is defending champion Jon Rahm's two-ball with Tony Finau, both starting the day on five over. That group tee off at 4.45pm BST.

Watch the story of Tiger Woods' worst round at a major tournament as he shot a 10-over-par 82 at Augusta National in The Masters

Sky Sports Golf will show a live build-up programme from 3pm, offering the latest news from Augusta National and occasional updates, while Featured Groups will be available from that time - with Sky commentary - via the red button or by logging in to the Sky Sports App.

That coverage will be available until the full programme begins at 6.30pm on Sky Sports Golf, while extra action during that time will be shown via Sky Q, Sky Glass, Sky + and the red button on Sky Sports Golf.

The Masters - Live Sunday 14th April 3:00pm

Rory McIlroy tees off alongside Joaquin Niemann at 5.45pm and Ludvig Åberg goes out alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele at 7.15pm, with those also part of Sunday's Featured Group coverage. They will be on the app until 6.30pm and on the red button throughout the evening.

Sunday's Featured Groups (all times BST)

1435 Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods

1645 Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

1745 Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann

1915 Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

What other coverage is available?

The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available and focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, while a feed of the fourth, fifth and sixth holes will go live each day as soon as the opening group reach that part of the course.

The Masters - Live Sunday 14th April 6:30pm

Another stream covering the 15th and 16th hole is also available for every round, with the global broadcast window beginning at 7pm for the final round on Sunday.

Watch Featured Groups at The Masters on Sunday from 3pm via the red button or log in to the Sky Sports app, with full coverage from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.

