Tour Championship: Tee times for opening round of FedExCup finale
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 18/09/18 10:32am
Tee times for the opening round of the Tour Championship at East Lake, the final event of the FedExCup Play-Offs.
All times BST, USA unless stated
Starting at hole 1
1640 Marc Leishman (Aus), Patton Kizzire
1650 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Gary Woodland
1700 Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey (Eng)
1710 Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm (Spa)
1720 Aaron Wise, Kevin Na
1730 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Tiger Woods
1740 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele
1750 Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay
1800 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Phil Mickelson
1810 Webb Simpson, Jason Day (Aus)
1820 Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Aus)
1830 Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson
1840 Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
1850 Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson
1900 Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose (Eng)
