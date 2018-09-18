Tour Championship: Tee times for opening round of FedExCup finale

Tee times for the opening round of the Tour Championship at East Lake, the final event of the FedExCup Play-Offs.

All times BST, USA unless stated

Starting at hole 1

1640 Marc Leishman (Aus), Patton Kizzire

1650 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Gary Woodland

1700 Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey (Eng)

1710 Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm (Spa)

1720 Aaron Wise, Kevin Na

1730 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Tiger Woods

Fleetwood heads in to the week 19th in the FedExCup standings

1740 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

1750 Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay

1800 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Phil Mickelson

1810 Webb Simpson, Jason Day (Aus)

1820 Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Aus)

1830 Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson

Koepka and Watson are seventh and eighth in the standings respectively

1840 Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

1850 Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson

1900 Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose (Eng)

