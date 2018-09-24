Ryder Cup Celebrity Challenge: Niall Horan, Samuel L Jackson star

Niall Horan and Samuel L Jackson are among the stars featuring in the Celebrity Ryder Cup, live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel.

Household names from sport and showbiz unite for a special team event in Paris, with 10 European players pairing up to face their American counterparts across five star-studded matches.

Horan will partner Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan in the 10-hole scramble format, played across the first five and last five holes of Le Golf National.

Dornan also appeared at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am earlier this year

The European pair are up against Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps and musician Nick Jonas, with former sports stars Alessandro Del Piero, Luis Figo and Brian O'Driscoll among the other notable names in the home side.

Jackson will partner with fellow actor Kurt Russell, with the format seeing pairings select the best tee shot and play their second shots from that position. Pairings will play all 10 holes, with the result of the overall match being the combination of all holes won by each team.

Celebrity Challenge matches (all times BST)

1pm - Match 1 - Yanick Noah and Guy Forget v John McEnroe and James Blake

1.15pm - Match 2 - Luis Figo and Alessandro Del Piero v Luke Wilson and Greg Kinnear

Figo plays alongside former Italian star Alessandro Del Piero

1.30pm - Match 3 - Dany Boon and Brian O'Driscoll v Kurt Russell and Samuel L Jackson

1.45pm - Match 4 - Laura Flessel-Colovia and David Ginola v Kelly Slater and Condoleezza Rice

2pm - Match 5 - Jamie Dornan and Niall Horan v Michael Phelps and Nick Jonas

