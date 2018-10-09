Sky Sports British Masters: Ways to watch the Walton Heath event

The Sky Sports British Masters brings European Tour golf to Walton Heath for the first time in 27 years this week and you can watch all four days - and more - live on Sky Sports.

Our extensive coverage begins on Tuesday with the Hero Challenge, where tournament host Justin Rose will headline the field in an action-packed evening of golf at London's iconic Canary Wharf.

Rose will be joined by English duo Matt Wallace and Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, with tournament defending champion Paul Dunne also in action at the curtain-raiser, which sees the golfers go head to head in an innovative one-hole shootout.

Canary Wharf will host the European Tour’s innovative one-hole shootout format

Live coverage of the Hero Challenge begins on Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm and the event will also be streamed live on the Sky Sports website and via our Facebook page.

On Wednesday, we will have live coverage of the British Masters Pro-Am from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf, before the main action gets underway in earnest on Thursday morning.

Players at both ends of the Race to Dubai now have only two more events to secure their card for next season or book their place in the lucrative DP World Tour Championship in Dubai so it is all to play for in Surrey this week.

And our live coverage on the opening two days begins at 9.30am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

On Saturday, the programme begins at 11.30am while on Sunday we will be live from 10.30am ahead of the final round.

