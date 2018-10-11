Sky Sports British Masters: Tee times for the second round at Walton Heath

Tournament host Justin Rose

Tee times for the second round of the Sky Sports British Masters at Walton Heath. Watch live on Friday from 9.30am on Sky Sports Golf.

Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times BST. (x) denotes amateurs.

Starting at hole 1

0740 Oliver Farr, Peter Hanson (Swe), Thomas Detry (Bel)

0750 Thomas Aiken (Rsa), David Lipsky (USA), Nacho Elvira (Spa)

0800 Raphael Jacquelin (Fra), Marc Warren, Robert Rock

0810 Harold Varner III (USA), Marcel Siem (Ger), Haydn Porteous (Rsa)

0820 Bradley Neil, Callum Shinkwin, Bradley Dredge

Bradley Dredge is 110th in the Race to Dubai list

0830 Zander Lombard (Rsa), Mikko Ilonen (Fin), Darren Fichardt (Rsa)

0840 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Johan Edfors (Swe), Matthias Schwab (Aut)

0850 Scott Hend (Aus), Alvaro Quiros (Spa), George Coetzee (Rsa)

0900 Andrew Dodt (Aus), David Horsey, David Drysdale

0910 Steven Brown, Daniel Im (USA), Jeunghun Wang (Kor)

1155 Soomin Lee (Kor), Sam Brazel (Aus), Matteo Manassero (Ita)

1205 Marcus Fraser (Aus), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Mikko Korhonen (Fin)

1215 Jordan Smith, Richard McEvoy, Brandon Stone (Rsa)

1225 Andrew Sullivan, Oliver Fisher, Matt Wallace

2015 champion Matt Fitzpatrick is playing with Paul Dunne and Justin Rose

1235 Paul Dunne, Justin Rose, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1245 Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn (Den), Lee Westwood

1255 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Thongchai Jaidee (Tha), Trevor Immelman (Rsa)

1305 Stephen Gallacher, Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Alexander Bjork (Swe)

1315 Carlos Pigem (Spa), Soren Kjeldsen (Den), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)

1325 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Pedro Oriol (Spa), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1335 Chris Hanson, Jason Scrivener (Aus), Maximilian Kieffer (Ger)

Starting at hole 10

0740 Daniel Brooks, Scott Jamieson, James Morrison

0750 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Robert Karlsson (Swe), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

Martin Kaymer is out early from hole 10 on Friday

0800 Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

0810 Luke Donald, Sam Horsfield, Eddie Pepperell

0820 Daniel Willett, Andrew Johnston, Ross Fisher

0830 Shane Lowry, Paul Waring, Tom Lewis

0840 Chris Wood, Haotong Li (Chn), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

0850 David Howell, Andrea Pavan (Ita), Alexander Levy (Fra)

0900 Nino Bertasio (Ita), Gregory Havret (Fra), Robert Coles

Live European Tour Golf Live on

0910 Richie Ramsay, Ricardo Gouveia (Por), Ashley Chesters

1155 Jaco Van Zyl (Rsa), Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spa), Hideto Tanihara

(Jpn)

1205 Richard Bland, Clement Sordet (Fra), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)

1215 Austin Connelly (Can), Gregory Bourdy (Fra), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

1225 Richard Sterne (Rsa), Lasse Jensen (Den), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

1235 Jason Norris (Aus), Jens Dantorp (Swe), Julian Suri (USA)

1245 Lee Slattery, Phachara Khongwatmai (Tha), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra)

1255 Brett Rumford (Aus), Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Wade Ormsby (Aus)

1305 Romain Wattel (Fra), Renato Paratore (Ita), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

1315 Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Aaron Rai, Matthew Southgate

1325 Gavin Green (Mal), Ryan Evans, Julien Guerrier (Fra)

1335 Chase Koepka (USA), Paul O'Hara, Pelle Edberg (Swe)

Watch the Sky Sports British Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 9.30am on Sky Sports Golf.