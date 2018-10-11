Sky Sports British Masters: Tee times for the second round at Walton Heath
Last Updated: 09/10/18 4:44pm
Tee times for the second round of the Sky Sports British Masters at Walton Heath. Watch live on Friday from 9.30am on Sky Sports Golf.
Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times BST. (x) denotes amateurs.
Starting at hole 1
0740 Oliver Farr, Peter Hanson (Swe), Thomas Detry (Bel)
0750 Thomas Aiken (Rsa), David Lipsky (USA), Nacho Elvira (Spa)
0800 Raphael Jacquelin (Fra), Marc Warren, Robert Rock
0810 Harold Varner III (USA), Marcel Siem (Ger), Haydn Porteous (Rsa)
0820 Bradley Neil, Callum Shinkwin, Bradley Dredge
0830 Zander Lombard (Rsa), Mikko Ilonen (Fin), Darren Fichardt (Rsa)
0840 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Johan Edfors (Swe), Matthias Schwab (Aut)
0850 Scott Hend (Aus), Alvaro Quiros (Spa), George Coetzee (Rsa)
0900 Andrew Dodt (Aus), David Horsey, David Drysdale
British Masters: Ways to watch
The Sky Sports British Masters brings European Tour golf to Walton Heath for the first time in 27 years this week and you can watch all four days - and more - live on Sky Sports.
0910 Steven Brown, Daniel Im (USA), Jeunghun Wang (Kor)
1155 Soomin Lee (Kor), Sam Brazel (Aus), Matteo Manassero (Ita)
1205 Marcus Fraser (Aus), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Mikko Korhonen (Fin)
1215 Jordan Smith, Richard McEvoy, Brandon Stone (Rsa)
1225 Andrew Sullivan, Oliver Fisher, Matt Wallace
1235 Paul Dunne, Justin Rose, Matthew Fitzpatrick
1245 Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn (Den), Lee Westwood
1255 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Thongchai Jaidee (Tha), Trevor Immelman (Rsa)
1305 Stephen Gallacher, Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Alexander Bjork (Swe)
1315 Carlos Pigem (Spa), Soren Kjeldsen (Den), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)
1325 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Pedro Oriol (Spa), Lucas Herbert (Aus)
1335 Chris Hanson, Jason Scrivener (Aus), Maximilian Kieffer (Ger)
Starting at hole 10
0740 Daniel Brooks, Scott Jamieson, James Morrison
0750 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Robert Karlsson (Swe), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)
0800 Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
0810 Luke Donald, Sam Horsfield, Eddie Pepperell
0820 Daniel Willett, Andrew Johnston, Ross Fisher
0830 Shane Lowry, Paul Waring, Tom Lewis
0840 Chris Wood, Haotong Li (Chn), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
0850 David Howell, Andrea Pavan (Ita), Alexander Levy (Fra)
0900 Nino Bertasio (Ita), Gregory Havret (Fra), Robert Coles
0910 Richie Ramsay, Ricardo Gouveia (Por), Ashley Chesters
1155 Jaco Van Zyl (Rsa), Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spa), Hideto Tanihara
(Jpn)
1205 Richard Bland, Clement Sordet (Fra), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)
1215 Austin Connelly (Can), Gregory Bourdy (Fra), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
1225 Richard Sterne (Rsa), Lasse Jensen (Den), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)
1235 Jason Norris (Aus), Jens Dantorp (Swe), Julian Suri (USA)
1245 Lee Slattery, Phachara Khongwatmai (Tha), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra)
British Masters: The story so far
This year's Sky Sports British Masters will be the fourth year the event has been staged since its resurrection to the European Tour in 2015.
1255 Brett Rumford (Aus), Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Wade Ormsby (Aus)
1305 Romain Wattel (Fra), Renato Paratore (Ita), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)
1315 Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Aaron Rai, Matthew Southgate
1325 Gavin Green (Mal), Ryan Evans, Julien Guerrier (Fra)
1335 Chase Koepka (USA), Paul O'Hara, Pelle Edberg (Swe)
