Turkish Airlines Open: Tee times for the third round in Antalya

Tommy Fleetwood heads into the weekend four strokes off the pace

Tee times for the third round of the Turkish Airlines Open at Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort, where Justin Rose defends his title.

Gbr & Irl unless stated; all times GMT; (a) denotes amateurs

Beginning at hole 1

0710 Lee Westwood, Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

0720 Matthias Schwab (Aut), Wade Ormsby (Aus), Shane Lowry

0730 Gavin Green (Mal), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Ashun Wu (Chn)

0740 Matt Wallace, Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

0750 Chris Paisley, Thomas Detry (Bel), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

0800 Darren Fichardt (Rsa), Thomas Aiken (Rsa), Hideto Tanihara (Jpn)

Live European Tour Golf Live on

0810 Paul Dunne, Joost Luiten (Ned), Russell Knox

0820 Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Julian Suri (USA)

0830 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra)

0840 Sam Horsfield, Haotong Li (Chn), Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood played alongside Rose during the opening day

0851 Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Alexander Levy (Fra), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

0902 Danny Willett, Tom Lewis, Justin Rose

Beginning at hole 11

0715 Soren Kjeldsen (Den), Renato Paratore (Ita), Andy Sullivan

Andy Sullivan has posted eight worldwide top 10s in 2018

0725 Lee Slattery, Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

0735 Robert Rock, George Coetzee (Rsa), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)

0745 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Ashley Chesters, Jorge Campillo (Spa)

0755 Jeunghun Wang (Kor), Andrew Johnston, Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

0805 Thomas Bjorn (Den), Stephen Gallacher, Alexander Bjork (Swe)

0815 Alvaro Quiros (Spa), Aaron Rai, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

0825 Richard Sterne (Rsa), Trevor Immelman (Rsa), Ali Altuntas (Tur)

0835 Nacho Elvira (Spa), Jens Dantorp (Swe), Andrea Pavan (Ita)

0845 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Brandon Stone (Rsa)

Pieters started the week 25th on the Race to Dubai

0855 Jordan Smith, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger), Mikko Korhonen (Fin)

0905 Julien Guerrier (Fra), Richard McEvoy, Oliver Fisher

0915 Scott Hend (Aus), Paul Waring, Ross Fisher

0925 Matthew Southgate, (a) Leon Acikalin (Tur), (a) Taner Yamac (Tur)

Watch the Turkish Airlines Open throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 9am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.