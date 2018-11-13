Watch our live stream of the Hero Challenge in Dubai

Watch a live stream of the Hero Challenge in Dubai Watch a live stream of the Hero Challenge in Dubai

Tommy Fleetwood and Masters champion Patrick Reed are among the stars featuring in the Hero Challenge, with coverage available for FREE via our live stream.

The pair are joined by Henrik Stenson, Nedbank Golf Challenge winner Lee Westwood, European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn and Shubhankar Sharma for the innovative shoot-out contest.

Lee Westwood claimed his first European Tour win since 2014 on Sunday

Held during the Beach Party at Atlantis ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, the event sees the players go head-to-head in a unique nearest-the-pin challenge.

Coverage is now live on the Sky Sports Golf channel, with the event also being streamed for free on skysports.com and then repeated at 7pm.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

The winner of the third and final Hero Challenge of 2018 will be among illustrious company, with Matt Kuchar winning at Edinburgh Castle ahead of the Scottish Open and Andrew "Beef" Johnston taking the honours at Canary Wharf ahead of the Sky Sports British Masters.

Click at the top of the page from 3.30pm to watch the live stream! Watch the DP World Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage continues on Wednesday with the On the Range show from 11am.