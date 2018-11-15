Will Francesco Molinari or Tommy Fleetwood win the Race to Dubai?

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood are the only two players left with a chance of winning the Race to Dubai, but which of the Ryder Cup teammates will end the year as European No 1?

The pair, who will play alongside each other during the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship, formed a record-breaking partnership in Europe's victory at Le Golf National and won all four of their matches together.

Molinari is a two-time winner on the European Tour this season and leads Fleetwood by just over a million points, meaning a top-five finish in Dubai will guarantee the Italian top spot in the standings.

Fleetwood has registered 11 worldwide top-10s in 2018

Fleetwood needs to win the season finale to have any chance of winning back-to-back Race to Dubai titles, having pipped Justin Rose to European No 1 a year ago.

The Moliwood pairing are the only two who can take the honours after Rose - third in the season-long rankings - decided not to take part despite having a mathematical chance of catching Molinari.

