RSM Classic: Watch PGA Tour event via Sky Sports' live stream

Webb Simpson and Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk are among the stars in action on the PGA Tour this week in the RSM Classic, with coverage available for FREE via our live stream.

Simpson is joined by fellow major winners Zach Johnson, Ernie Els and Graeme McDowell in the field at Sea Island Golf Club, where Austin Cook returns to defend his title after a four-shot victory in 2017.

Cook will partner former winners Kevin Kisner and Mackenzie Hughes in the opening two rounds, where Davis Love III, Lucas Glover and rising star Cameron Champ also feature.

Champ won the Sanderson Farms Championship earlier in the season

Sky Sports will have coverage from all four rounds in Georgia, with the opening round only available on the Sky Sports website.

The following three days available via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, live each day from 6.30pm, with the LPGA Tour's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship on the main channel.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Click at the top of the page from 6.30pm to watch the live stream! Watch the RSM Classic throughout the week on Sky Sports.