Groups and tee times for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Pairings and starting times for the second round of the DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Players GB and Ire unless stated, all times GMT:

0345 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

0355 Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

0405 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brandon Stone (Rsa)

0415 Jorge Campillo (Spa), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

0425 Darren Fichardt (Rsa), Russell Knox

0435 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Chris Wood

0445 Sam Horsfield, Aaron Rai

0455 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Alexander Levy (Fra)

0505 Andy Sullivan, Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter is one of 10 European Ryder Cup stars in the field

0515 Ashun Wu (Chn), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

0530 Paul Dunne, Lee Slattery

0540 Xander Schauffele (USA), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

0550 Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia (Spa)

0600 Branden Grace (Rsa), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

0610 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Chris Paisley

0620 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matthew Southgate

Southgate started the week 63rd on the Race to Dubai

0630 Robert Rock, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

0640 Lee Westwood, Thomas Detry (Bel)

0650 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Shane Lowry

0700 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Tommy Fleetwood

07115 Patrick Reed (USA), Rory McIlroy

0725 Alex Noren (Swe), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

0735 Andrea Pavan (Ita), Mikko Korhonen (Fin)

0745 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)

0755 Joost Luiten (Ned), Tom Lewis

0805 Hideto Tanihara (Jpn), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

0815 Haotong Li (Chn), Matt Wallace

0825 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Ross Fisher

0835 Jon Rahm (Spa), Danny Willett

0845 Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Jordan Smith

