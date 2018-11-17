DP World Tour Championship: Sunday's final round tee times in Dubai
Last Updated: 17/11/18 3:59pm
Pairings and starting times for the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf from 6:30am.
Players GB and Ire unless stated - all times GMT:
0300 Ian Poulter
0310 Jorge Campillo (Spa), Chris Wood
0320 Brandon Stone (Rsa), Martin Kaymer (Ger)
0330 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Robert Rock
0340 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Darren Fichardt (Rsa)
0350 Aaron Rai, Paul Dunne
0400 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Alexander Levy (Fra)
0410 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Matthew Fitzpatrick
0420 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Lee Slattery
0430 Branden Grace (Rsa), Russell Knox
0445 Ross Fisher, Ashun Wu (Chn)
0455 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Sam Horsfield
0505 Matthew Southgate, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn)
0515 Xander Schauffele (USA), Joost Luiten (Ned)
0525 Mikko Korhonen (Fin), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
0535 Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa), Chris Paisley
0545 Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood
0555 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)
0605 Haotong Li (Chn), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)
0615 Thomas Detry (Bel), Wade Ormsby (Aus)
0630 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Andrea Pavan (Ita)
0640 Andy Sullivan, Tyrrell Hatton
0650 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Rory McIlroy
0700 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Alex Noren (Swe)
0710 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Jon Rahm (Spa)
0720 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)
0730 Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Tom Lewis
0740 Matt Wallace, Dean Burmester (Rsa)
0750 Lee Westwood, Jordan Smith
0800 Danny Willett, Patrick Reed (USA)
