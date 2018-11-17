DP World Tour Championship: Sunday's final round tee times in Dubai

Patrick Reed shares the overnight lead with Danny Willett

Pairings and starting times for the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf from 6:30am.

Players GB and Ire unless stated - all times GMT:

0300 Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter is first out on his own

0310 Jorge Campillo (Spa), Chris Wood

0320 Brandon Stone (Rsa), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

0330 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Robert Rock

0340 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Darren Fichardt (Rsa)

0350 Aaron Rai, Paul Dunne

0400 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Alexander Levy (Fra)

0410 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Matthew Fitzpatrick

0420 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Lee Slattery

0430 Branden Grace (Rsa), Russell Knox

0445 Ross Fisher, Ashun Wu (Chn)

0455 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Sam Horsfield

0505 Matthew Southgate, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn)

0515 Xander Schauffele (USA), Joost Luiten (Ned)

Francesco Molinari is on the verge of winning the Race to Dubai

0525 Mikko Korhonen (Fin), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

0535 Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa), Chris Paisley

0545 Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood

0555 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)

0605 Haotong Li (Chn), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

0615 Thomas Detry (Bel), Wade Ormsby (Aus)

0630 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Andrea Pavan (Ita)

0640 Andy Sullivan, Tyrrell Hatton

0650 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is five behind after 54 holes

0700 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Alex Noren (Swe)

0710 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Jon Rahm (Spa)

0720 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

0730 Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Tom Lewis

0740 Matt Wallace, Dean Burmester (Rsa)

0750 Lee Westwood, Jordan Smith

0800 Danny Willett, Patrick Reed (USA)