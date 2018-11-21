World Cup of Golf: Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton feature in Melbourne

Ryder Cup team-mates Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton reunite this week to represent England at the World Cup of Golf, live on Sky Sports.

The pair, who both featured for Team Europe in their 17.5-10.5 victory at Le Golf National, are one of 28 teams in action at the Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne.

Poulter last appeared in the two-man team competition in 2011, when he finished joint runner-up alongside Justin Rose, with the 42-year-old looking to go one better and win the event for the first time.

Hatton and Poulter were part of Europe's victory in Paris

"I have never won the World Cup and I would like to," Poulter said. "This is a course which I really got to enjoy over the last couple of days - all of the Sandbelt courses are great.

"So if Tyrrell and I can go out there and play well and obviously pick up a trophy, then that would be pretty special. I like playing this type of golf."

Russell Knox and Martin Laird represent Scotland, while Bradley Dredge and Stuart Manley lead Team Wales and Shane Lowry in the field for Ireland alongside Paul Dunne.

Another member of the European Ryder Cup team, Thorbjorn Olesen, defends the title he won for Denmark two years ago alongside Soren Kjeldsen, with the format seeing teams play alternate days of fourballs and foursomes.

Kjeldsen and Olesen won the last World Cup of Golf in 2016

