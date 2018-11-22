Tiger Woods' showdown with Phil Mickelson to be live on Sky Sports

Tiger Woods' head-to-head showdown with Phil Mickelson in Las Vegas on Friday will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The long-time rivals clash in "The Match" at Shadow Creek, with $9m (£7m) up for grabs in the winner-takes-all contest.

Sky Sports will show American broadcaster TNT's live feed from the event, hosted by MGM Resorts International, with five hours of live coverage beginning from 8pm on Friday on Sky Sports Golf.

The pair, who have 19 major titles between them, will also play a number of "side-challenges" during the match, with both players and caddies mic'd up as they negotiate the course.

Woods finished second in the 2018 FedExCup standings

Woods or Mickelson could raise the stakes by challenging the other to a long-drive, closest-to-the-pin or similar competition during a hole, with the side bets coming out of the players' own pockets and benefiting various charitable causes.

The two players both said in their press conference on Tuesday that they believed the showdown would be well received by the viewers and attract new fans to the sport, as well as remaining adamant that the contest - only available on pay-per-view in America - was more about the money than helping to grow the game.

Woods makes his first televised appearance since featuring for Team USA at the Ryder Cup last month, where both him and Mickelson failed to register a point in a 17.5-10.5 defeat at Le Golf National.

Watch "The Match" live on Friday from 8pm on Sky Sports Golf