The Match: Will Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson win in Las Vegas?

Tiger Woods goes head to head with Phil Mickelson in "The Match", but which player will claim the honours in Las Vegas?

The two long-time rivals meet in a winner-takes-all contest at Shadow Creek Golf Course, live on Sky Sports, with $9m (£7m) up for grabs in the match play event.

Woods makes his first televised appearance since featuring for Team USA in the Ryder Cup last month, where both him and Mickelson failed to register a point in the 17.5-10.5 defeat.

Woods and Mickelson are both winners on the PGA Tour in 2018

The concept of the one-off match and the cash involved has caused much debate across the golfing world, with a number of big-money side bets also taking place between the two players mid-round.

