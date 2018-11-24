Phil Mickelson wins $9m after beating Tiger Woods in The Match

Phil Mickelson needed extra holes and the help of floodlights to help see off long-time rival Tiger Woods and claim the $9m prize in the match.

The pair couldn't be separated over 18 holes of matchplay at Shadow Creek, with Woods birdieing the penultimate hole and matching Mickelson's gain at the par-five last to extend the contest.

Another go at the 18th hole failed to produce a winner as darkness descended in Las Vegas, with the two moving to a 93-yard par-three hole to continue the match under lights.

The players continued to trade blows and posted matching pars over the next two holes, before Mickelson finally got the upper hand on the 22nd hole of the day.

As Woods found the putting surface but left his birdie putt short, Mickelson pitched his tee shot and rolled in from four feet for victory and the big-money jackpot.

Woods won $200k in a side bet on the opening hole after Mickelson failed to make birdie

Click on the video above to see Mickelson's winning moment!