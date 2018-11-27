Tiger Woods to play with Justin Thomas at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods makes his final appearance of 2018

Tiger Woods will play alongside Justin Thomas in the opening round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The tournament host has been paired with the world No 4 for the second year running at Albany for the elite 18-player event, which features 14 of the world's top 20 players.

Woods, who lost a $9m winner-takes-all contest against Phil Mickelson on Friday, tees off at 12.05pm (5.05pm GMT) as he bids to win the star-studded event for a record sixth time.

Woods and Justin Thomas were part of Team USA's Ryder Cup team at Le Golf National

The 14-time major champion's appearance is his last of an impressive 2018, where he returned to the winner's circle at the Tour Championship and finished second in the FedExCup standings.

Ryder Cup rookie Tony Finau will hit the opening shot of the event, while FedExCup champion Justin Rose plays alongside Henrik Stenson in one of two all-European pairings.

Rose is the highest-ranked player in the field

Dustin Johnson opens with defending champion Rickie Fowler, who opened with seven straight birdies during the final round of last year's event, while Bubba Watson partners Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Tee times (all times GMT; players USA unless stated)

1610 Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

1621 Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1632 Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

1643 Justin Rose (Eng), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1654 Jon Rahm (Esp), Alex Noren (Swe)

Rahm makes his first appearance at the event

1705 Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

1716 Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson

1727 Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson

1738 Jason Day (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau

