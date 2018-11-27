Tiger Woods to play with Justin Thomas at Hero World Challenge
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 27/11/18 12:43pm
Tiger Woods will play alongside Justin Thomas in the opening round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
The tournament host has been paired with the world No 4 for the second year running at Albany for the elite 18-player event, which features 14 of the world's top 20 players.
Woods, who lost a $9m winner-takes-all contest against Phil Mickelson on Friday, tees off at 12.05pm (5.05pm GMT) as he bids to win the star-studded event for a record sixth time.
The 14-time major champion's appearance is his last of an impressive 2018, where he returned to the winner's circle at the Tour Championship and finished second in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder Cup rookie Tony Finau will hit the opening shot of the event, while FedExCup champion Justin Rose plays alongside Henrik Stenson in one of two all-European pairings.
Dustin Johnson opens with defending champion Rickie Fowler, who opened with seven straight birdies during the final round of last year's event, while Bubba Watson partners Masters champion Patrick Reed.
Tee times (all times GMT; players USA unless stated)
1610 Tony Finau, Gary Woodland
1621 Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1632 Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
1643 Justin Rose (Eng), Henrik Stenson (Swe)
1654 Jon Rahm (Esp), Alex Noren (Swe)
1705 Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
1716 Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson
1727 Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson
1738 Jason Day (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau
