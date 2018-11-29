Tee times for the second round of the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods hosts the tournament at Albany

Pairings and starting times for the second round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf from 6:30pm.

Players USA unless stated, all times GMT:

1615 Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Woods will be first on the tee with Hideki Matsuyama

1626 Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

1637 Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

1648 Jon Rahm (Spa), Jason Day (Aus)

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

1659 Bryson DeChambeau, Keegan Bradley

1710 Justin Rose (Eng), Justin Thomas

1721 Alex Noren (Swe), Bubba Watson

Patrick Reed shares the overnight lead with Patrick Cantlay

1732 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Dustin Johnson

1743 Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed