Tee times for the second round of the Hero World Challenge
Last Updated: 29/11/18 10:59pm
Pairings and starting times for the second round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf from 6:30pm.
Players USA unless stated, all times GMT:
1615 Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1626 Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
1637 Tony Finau, Gary Woodland
1648 Jon Rahm (Spa), Jason Day (Aus)
Live PGA Tour Golf
November 30, 2018, 6:30pm
Live on
1659 Bryson DeChambeau, Keegan Bradley
1710 Justin Rose (Eng), Justin Thomas
1721 Alex Noren (Swe), Bubba Watson
1732 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Dustin Johnson
1743 Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed