Branden Grace struggles to escape tree trouble at South African Open

Branden Grace found tree trouble on day three of the South African Open as the home hope saw his bid for a ninth European Tour title stumble.

The 30-year-old mixed four birdies with three bogeys in an eventful front nine but his challenge to put pressure on the leading pack, including major-winning compatriots Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, was hit hard after his drive at the 11th finished by a tree.

Grace elected to play a full swing in an attempt to advance the ball as close to the green as possible but as his hand seemingly slamming into the tree and his club subsequently flying out of his grasp as his ball veered away to the right.

After an unsuccessful search for his ball he took the shot again, this time electing to chip out sideways through the fairway and leaving a tough approach shot to a left-hand flag position.

Grace was unable to get up-and-down for his par as he eventually settled for a double bogey which saw him slip back to eight under par.

