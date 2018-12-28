Sergio Garcia backs Padraig Harrington as Ryder Cup captain

0:58 Sergio Garcia is backing Padraig Harrington to be Europe's Ryder Cup captain in 2020. Sergio Garcia is backing Padraig Harrington to be Europe's Ryder Cup captain in 2020.

Sergio Garcia is backing Padraig Harrington to lead Europe's defence of the Ryder Cup in 2020.

Harrington has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to captain the European team at Whistling Straits having proved himself as a Ryder Cup player and a three-time vice-captain.

Garcia, who won three of his four matches at Le Golf National to become the highest points scorer in the history of the competition, believes Harrington ticks all the boxes to succeed Thomas Bjorn.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports at PGA Catalunya Resort as part of the Sergio Garcia Foundation, the Spaniard said: "Of course I will back him.

Rory McIlroy and vice-captain Padraig Harrington celebrate during the foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup

"He's been a great Ryder Cup player for us. He's played the European Tour for so many years and I think he could be a great Ryder Cup captain and hopefully he will be one.

"The talks seem to be heading towards Padraig. Every captain brings something different to the table and I am sure the next one will do the same.

"Thomas did well, I think there are things the next captain could learn from the way Thomas handled things so I think it's just a matter of trying to improve every time."

Thomas Bjorn is flanked by Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey and Ian Poulter after winning the Ryder Cup in Paris

Garcia was one of Bjorn's four captain's picks in Paris and next time the 2017 Masters winner wants to avoid going down the same route to get into the team.

"You want to qualify by yourself because you never know when you rely on a captain's pick what might happen," Garcia added.

"It's totally out of your hands so my goal is to keep improving, keep playing good golf and make sure I make the team by myself."

Sergio Garcia has been back to his best since earning a Ryder Cup captain's pick

Garcia endured one of the most disappointing summers of his career in 2018 missing the halfway cut in all four major championships.

But he finished the European Tour season in style with four consecutive top-10 finishes and now he has his sights set on winning a second major in 2019.

He said: "I would love to win the Open, it's one of my favourite tournaments, so that would be nice. It's always fun to go back to Augusta particularly as a past Masters winner, and the US Open at Pebble Beach is quite unique so we'll see."

The Spaniard is also open to captaining the European Ryder Cup team himself one day, although it is not immediately on his mind.

"It's definitely something I would like to do at some point but it's not something I want to think about right now, I want to keep playing them," said Garcia.