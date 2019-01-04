Tournament of Champions: Tee times for the second round in Hawaii

Rory McIlroy makes his first start of the year in Hawaii

Tee times for the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, held on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii.

(USA unless stated, all times GMT)

Starting at hole 1

2005 Keegan Bradley

2010 Brooks Koepka, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)

Koepka is tied-30th after the opening round

2020 Brandt Snedeker, Scott Piercy

2030 Aaron Wise, Ted Potter Jr

2040 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Charles Howell III

2050 Brice Garnett, Paul Casey (Eng)

2100 Billy Horschel, Troy Merritt

2110 Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele

2120 Michael Kim, Ian Poulter (Eng)

Poulter features after winning the Houston Open in April

2130 Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ

2140 Jon Rahm (Esp), Bubba Watson

2150 Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed

2200 Jason Day (Aus), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

2210 Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire

2220 Marc Leishman (Aus), Andrew Putnam

2230 Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson returns as defending champion

2240 Kevin Tway, Gary Woodland

