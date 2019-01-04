Tournament of Champions: Tee times for the second round in Hawaii
Tee times for the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, held on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii.
(USA unless stated, all times GMT)
Starting at hole 1
2005 Keegan Bradley
2010 Brooks Koepka, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)
2020 Brandt Snedeker, Scott Piercy
2030 Aaron Wise, Ted Potter Jr
2040 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Charles Howell III
2050 Brice Garnett, Paul Casey (Eng)
2100 Billy Horschel, Troy Merritt
2110 Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele
2120 Michael Kim, Ian Poulter (Eng)
2130 Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ
2140 Jon Rahm (Esp), Bubba Watson
2150 Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed
2200 Jason Day (Aus), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
2210 Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire
2220 Marc Leishman (Aus), Andrew Putnam
2230 Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
2240 Kevin Tway, Gary Woodland
