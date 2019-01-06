Tournament of Champions: Tee times for the final round in Hawaii

Gary Woodland tops the leaderboard heading into the final round

Tee times for the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, held on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii.

(USA unless stated, all times GMT)

Starting at hole 1

2005 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)

2010 Bubba Watson, Michael Kim

2020 Ted Potter, Jr., Brooks Koepka

Koepka sits tied-29th after a level-par 73 on Saturday

2030 Aaron Wise, Brice Garnett

2040 Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley

2050 Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

2100 Scott Piercy, Matt Kuchar

2110 Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day (Aus)

2120 Webb Simpson, Andrew Landry

2130 Ian Poulter (Eng), Cameron Champ

Poulter is in the group on six under

2140 Troy Merritt, Charles Howell III

2150 Paul Casey (Eng), Andrew Putnam

2200 Jon Rahm (Spa), Patton Kizzire

2210 Kevin Tway, Dustin Johnson

2220 Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas

2230 Marc Leishman (Aus), Xander Schauffele

2240 Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

