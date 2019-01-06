Tournament of Champions: Tee times for the final round in Hawaii
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 06/01/19 6:35am
Tee times for the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, held on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii.
(USA unless stated, all times GMT)
Starting at hole 1
2005 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)
2010 Bubba Watson, Michael Kim
2020 Ted Potter, Jr., Brooks Koepka
2030 Aaron Wise, Brice Garnett
2040 Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley
2050 Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
2100 Scott Piercy, Matt Kuchar
2110 Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day (Aus)
2120 Webb Simpson, Andrew Landry
2130 Ian Poulter (Eng), Cameron Champ
2140 Troy Merritt, Charles Howell III
2150 Paul Casey (Eng), Andrew Putnam
2200 Jon Rahm (Spa), Patton Kizzire
2210 Kevin Tway, Dustin Johnson
2220 Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas
2230 Marc Leishman (Aus), Xander Schauffele
2240 Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
