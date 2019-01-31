Phoenix Open: Tee times for the second round at TPC Scottsdale

Rickie Fowler features in Arizona this week

Tee times for the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

USA unless stated; all times GMT; (a) denotes amateurs

Starting at hole 1

1420 Scott Stallings, Kenny Perry, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1430 Nick Taylor (Can), Bill Haas, Peter Uihlein

1440 John Huh, Branden Grace (Rsa), Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

Grace has recently dropped out of the world's top 50

1450 Scott Piercy, Ryan Armour, Jim Herman

1500 Jonas Blixt (Swe), Andrew Putnam, Cody Gribble

1510 Adam Hadwin (Can), Adam Long, Martin Kaymer (Ger)

1520 Brian Harman, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

1530 Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Brandon Hagy

1540 JT Poston, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler Duncan

1550 Alex Cejka (Ger), Sung Kang (Kor), Ollie Schniederjans

1600 Sam Burns, Anders Albertson, John Catlin

1835 Lucas Glover, Ryan Palmer, Chez Reavie

1845 Luke List, Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1855 Freddie Jacobson (Swe), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Whee Kim (Kor)

1905 Cameron Champ, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson

1915 Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau

Kuchar has won twice in his last four worldwide starts

1925 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Brendan Steele, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1935 Kyle Stanley, Russell Knox (Sco), Kyung Ju Choi (Kor)

1945 Brian Stuard, Nick Watney, Sean O'Hair

1955 Trey Mullinax, Brian Gay, Seamus Power (Irl)

2005 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Beau Hossler

2015 Max Homa, Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Matthew Wolff

Starting at hole 10

1420 Jason Kokrak, Tom Hoge, Ryan Blaum

1430 Chesson Hadley, Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Harold Varner III

1440 Joel Dahmen, Morgan Hoffmann, Talor Gooch

1450 Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm (Spa)

1500 Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Matsuyama (right) is a two-time winner in Phoenix

1510 Michael Kim, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson

1520 Kevin Tway, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker

1530 Kelly Kraft, Richy Werenski, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1540 Hunter Mahan, James Hahn, Martin Laird (Sco)

1550 Charley Hoffman, Keith Mitchell, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

1600 Chase Wright, Adam Schenk, Michael Hopper

1835 Alex Noren (Swe), Colt Knost, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai)

Noren is chasing his maiden PGA Tour title, having won 10 times on the European Tour

1845 Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, Bronson Burgoon

1855 Danny Lee (Nzl), Harris English, David Hearn (Can)

1905 Austin Cook, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

1915 Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Cameron Smith (Aus)

1925 Keegan Bradley, Chris Stroud, Grayson Murray

1935 Brice Garnett, Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner

1945 Billy Horschel, Ted Potter, Jr., Daniel Berger

1955 Ryan Moore, Robert Streb, Brandon Harkins

2005 J.B. Holmes, Vaughn Taylor, Rory Sabbatini (Svk)

2015 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Denny McCarthy, Blair Hamilton (Can)

