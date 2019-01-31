Phoenix Open: Tee times for the second round at TPC Scottsdale
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 30/01/19 4:34pm
Tee times for the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.
USA unless stated; all times GMT; (a) denotes amateurs
Starting at hole 1
1420 Scott Stallings, Kenny Perry, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1430 Nick Taylor (Can), Bill Haas, Peter Uihlein
1440 John Huh, Branden Grace (Rsa), Byeong-Hun An (Kor)
1450 Scott Piercy, Ryan Armour, Jim Herman
1500 Jonas Blixt (Swe), Andrew Putnam, Cody Gribble
1510 Adam Hadwin (Can), Adam Long, Martin Kaymer (Ger)
1520 Brian Harman, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
1530 Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Brandon Hagy
1540 JT Poston, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler Duncan
1550 Alex Cejka (Ger), Sung Kang (Kor), Ollie Schniederjans
1600 Sam Burns, Anders Albertson, John Catlin
1835 Lucas Glover, Ryan Palmer, Chez Reavie
1845 Luke List, Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1855 Freddie Jacobson (Swe), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Whee Kim (Kor)
1905 Cameron Champ, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson
1915 Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau
1925 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Brendan Steele, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1935 Kyle Stanley, Russell Knox (Sco), Kyung Ju Choi (Kor)
1945 Brian Stuard, Nick Watney, Sean O'Hair
1955 Trey Mullinax, Brian Gay, Seamus Power (Irl)
2005 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Beau Hossler
2015 Max Homa, Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Matthew Wolff
Starting at hole 10
1420 Jason Kokrak, Tom Hoge, Ryan Blaum
1430 Chesson Hadley, Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Harold Varner III
1440 Joel Dahmen, Morgan Hoffmann, Talor Gooch
1450 Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm (Spa)
1500 Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1510 Michael Kim, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson
1520 Kevin Tway, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker
1530 Kelly Kraft, Richy Werenski, Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1540 Hunter Mahan, James Hahn, Martin Laird (Sco)
1550 Charley Hoffman, Keith Mitchell, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)
1600 Chase Wright, Adam Schenk, Michael Hopper
1835 Alex Noren (Swe), Colt Knost, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai)
1845 Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, Bronson Burgoon
1855 Danny Lee (Nzl), Harris English, David Hearn (Can)
1905 Austin Cook, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
1915 Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Cameron Smith (Aus)
1925 Keegan Bradley, Chris Stroud, Grayson Murray
1935 Brice Garnett, Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner
1945 Billy Horschel, Ted Potter, Jr., Daniel Berger
1955 Ryan Moore, Robert Streb, Brandon Harkins
2005 J.B. Holmes, Vaughn Taylor, Rory Sabbatini (Svk)
2015 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Denny McCarthy, Blair Hamilton (Can)
